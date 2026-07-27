HomeArticlesACCOUNTABILITY MUST NOT BE TRADED FOR ACCESS — KAKO TOSHAO
ArticlesFINANCENewsPolitics

ACCOUNTABILITY MUST NOT BE TRADED FOR ACCESS — KAKO TOSHAO

By HGPTV
0
25

HGP Nightly News – Indigenous leaders must not remain silent about government failures out of fear of losing political access or state resources, Kako Toshao Romario “Kapohn” Hastings has warned following the MV Barima tragedy.

In a Facebook statement on Sunday, Hastings argued that some community leaders hesitate to challenge those in authority because of the possible consequences for themselves and their villages.

“Every time accountability is traded for access, our people ultimately pay the greater price,” he wrote.

Hastings said the disaster exposed deeper political and institutional weaknesses affecting Indigenous communities, including how their concerns are represented and how decisions about services and resources are made.

“My Indigenous brothers and sisters, we have failed you,” he declared.

His criticism was not directed solely at toshaos. Hastings said everyone entrusted with representing and advocating for Indigenous people shared responsibility for allowing political considerations to weaken their collective voice.

He alleged that politics influenced appointments, service delivery, resource allocation and the urgency given to longstanding community concerns.

Politics also determined who spoke out when systems failed and who chose to remain silent, he contended.

Hastings did not identify specific leaders who had been threatened or denied resources for criticising the government. His remarks reflected a broader concern that communities dependent on central government support may feel pressured to avoid confrontation.

He rejected calls not to “make the MV Barima tragedy political,” arguing that Indigenous people live daily with the consequences of political decisions made by others.

Those decisions affect transportation, infrastructure, public safety and the delivery of essential services, he said.

Examining political responsibility therefore does not exploit the tragedy, according to Hastings. It asks whether the people entrusted with power made the decisions necessary to protect citizens and whether they accepted responsibility when systems failed.

Hastings said he would have resigned had he been Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

“Not because resignation alone brings back those we have lost,” he wrote, “but because leadership is measured not only by accepting praise when things go well, but by accepting responsibility when they do not.”

He did not accuse Edghill of personally causing the ferry to capsize. His call was based on the principle of ministerial responsibility for the agencies and systems under the Public Works portfolio.

Edghill has remained involved in coordinating the government’s response and has not indicated that he intends to step down.

President Irfaan Ali has appointed a five-member international Commission of Inquiry to examine the MV Barima’s maintenance, seaworthiness, passenger and cargo records, regulatory oversight and search-and-recovery response.

The commission will determine whether negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty or institutional failures contributed to the disaster.

Hastings said the process must lead to more than another report. Region One needs genuine reform, stronger leadership and representatives willing to demand accountability even when doing so is politically uncomfortable.

He urged continued prayers and support for the families of those who died and remain missing.

For Hastings, honouring those families also requires Indigenous leaders to ask difficult questions, without first calculating what access, favour or assistance they might lose.

Previous article
Friendship Methodist Church Celebrates 180 Years Of Service To The Buxton and Friendship Community
Next article
MV BARIMA COI CANNOT SUBSTITUTE FOR MARINE SAFETY INVESTIGATION — OPPOSITION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID