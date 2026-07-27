Friendship Methodist Church Celebrates 180 Years Of Service To The Buxton and Friendship Community

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FRIENDSHIP, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The Friendship Methodist Church, situated within the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas (MCCA) Guyana District, is gearing up to celebrate its historic 180th Anniversary on August 2, 2026.

Operating under the theme “180 Years of Solid Grace: Embracing Our Heritage in the Present Age,” the monumental milestone highlights nearly two centuries of spiritual guidance, educational leadership, and community service to the sister villages of Buxton and Friendship.

A Heritage Forged Following Emancipation

The origins of Methodism in the community trace back to 1843, when the Reverends William Hudson and Charles Clever introduced Methodist teachings to an initial congregation of six to seven villagers.

Following the abolition of slavery, freed African laborers pooled funds to purchase former sugar plantations—establishing self-governed villages like Victoria, Buxton, and Friendship. For these early villagers, establishing places of worship and schools was fundamental to community building.

[ FRIENDSHIP METHODIST CHURCH HISTORICAL TIMELINE ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ 1843: Methodism Introduced ] [ Aug 1, 1855: Foundation Laid ] - Revds. William Hudson & Charles Clever - First cornerstone laid by village founders - Initial congregation of 6–7 members - Dedicated on Emancipation anniversary │ │ ▼ ▼ [ Aug 1, 1856: Church Opened ] [ Aug 2026: 180th Anniversary ] - Official opening for public worship - Celebrating "180 Years of Solid Grace" - Integrated with local primary education - Serving Buxton-Friendship community

The cornerstone for the church building was laid on August 1, 1855, and the completed sanctuary officially opened its doors for worship on August 1, 1856—Emancipation Day.

Reflections on Discipline, Faith, and Community Legacy

Congregational Stewards and former educators Phenella Abrams and Marcia Harper shared personal reflections on growing up within the church’s traditional nurture:

Phenella Abrams (Congregational Steward): Recalled the strict upbringing and moral discipline enforced by parents and church elders. “The worst part was when you got home after church, you were never allowed to roam freely. You were asked, ‘What did you learn in church today?'”

Recalled the strict upbringing and moral discipline enforced by parents and church elders. “The worst part was when you got home after church, you were never allowed to roam freely. You were asked, ‘What did you learn in church today?'” Marcia Harper (Congregational Steward): Highlighted the role of Sunday School in building biblical literacy and community involvement. “Sunday School really helped you to learn the Bible and encouraged you as a child to always say yes to church activities.”

Producing Ordained Clergy and Leaders

Over its 180-year history, Friendship Methodist Church has produced numerous prominent clergy members who have served across Guyana and the wider Caribbean district, including:

The late Bishop Glenna Spencer

Rev. Mervyn Austin

Rev. Andella Moore

Fauya Cromwell (the congregation’s latest ordinand addition)

180th Anniversary Calendar of Events

The church executive has organized a series of commemorative events on the church grounds:

Date Event / Activity Details July 29 Anniversary Launch & Evening of Praise Opening musical praise and thanksgiving service. August 3 Official 180th Anniversary Service Feature worship service celebrating the 1856 founding. August 5 Anniversary Lecture & Awards Ceremony Historical lecture honoring church stalwarts and elders. August 15 Grand “Back in Time” Fair Family fun day featuring traditional cuisine, music, and heritage displays.