Friday, December 12, 2025
WALTON-DESIR URGES SOBER LEADERSHIP AMID RISING VENEZUELA-US TENSIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: TIANA COLE | HGP Nightly News |

Opposition Member of Parliament and Leader of Forward Guyana, Amanza Walton-Desir, is urging Guyana’s national leadership to exercise calm, sober judgment as tensions involving Venezuela and the United States intensify, warning that any escalation toward armed conflict could have serious consequences for Guyana.

Walton-Desir’s comments come amid reports of increased U.S. interception of vessels linked to Venezuela, including the recent seizure of an oil tanker transporting sanctioned oil. She cautioned that a war in neighboring Venezuela would fundamentally alter Guyana’s social and economic landscape.

According to Walton-Desir, an outbreak of war would likely trigger a massive increase in migration flows across Guyana’s western border. She warned that an influx of refugees—potentially numbering in the hundreds of thousands—would place unprecedented strain on Guyana’s capacity to respond.

She noted that under international conventions, Guyana would be obligated to provide refuge, shelter, and protection to those fleeing conflict, leaving the country with limited options to restrict entry.

Walton-Desir further explained that such an influx would exert enormous pressure on key social services, particularly healthcare and education, while forcing the government to redirect financial resources away from domestic development priorities toward humanitarian response efforts.

She also highlighted the broader regional implications, stating that CARICOM and its regional institutions are already under strain as they attempt to navigate the unfolding geopolitical developments, while still grappling with challenges related to true regional integration.

Describing the period ahead as potentially difficult and uncertain, Walton-Desir emphasized the need for careful diplomacy, preparedness, and level-headed leadership to safeguard Guyana’s national interests and social stability.

