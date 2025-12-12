Friday, December 12, 2025
HomeNewsOIL TANKER ILLEGALLY FLYING GUYANA’S FLAG SEIZED BY U.S AUTHORITIES
NewsPolitics

OIL TANKER ILLEGALLY FLYING GUYANA’S FLAG SEIZED BY U.S AUTHORITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By: MARVIN CATO | HGP Nightly News |

An oil tanker allegedly departing Venezuela and later seized in international waters by the United States military was found to be illegally flying Guyana’s national flag, according to the Maritime Administration of Guyana (MARAD). Authorities have confirmed that the vessel was not registered in Guyana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MARAD said it has observed an “unacceptable proliferation” of vessels falsely using Guyana’s flag despite having no legal registration with the country. The agency disclosed that the United States government formally notified MARAD after encountering the motor tanker Skipper, bearing IMO number 9304667, in international waters while it was falsely flying the Guyana flag.

MARAD emphasized that the vessel was not listed on Guyana’s shipping registry and therefore had no legal authority to operate under the Guyanese flag. The maritime agency said it will continue working closely with international partners and maritime authorities to identify, pursue and take firm action against unauthorized use of Guyana’s national flag.

U.S. President Donald Trump has since described the Skipper as the largest crude oil tanker ever seized by American authorities. However, Venezuelan officials have strongly condemned the seizure, branding it an act of piracy.

The administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced the action as a blatant theft and an act of international piracy, accusing Washington of attempting to seize Venezuela’s oil resources. Venezuelan authorities claimed the move is part of a broader strategy by the United States to exert pressure and pursue regime change under the guise of law enforcement and security operations.

The Maduro government called on Venezuelans to defend their national sovereignty and urged the international community to reject what it described as illegal and unprecedented aggression.

International media reports indicate that Washington had previously imposed sanctions on the tanker when it operated under the name Adissa, citing its alleged involvement in unauthorized Venezuelan oil trading. The Skipper reportedly departed Venezuela’s main oil port of José between December 4 and 5 after loading approximately 1.1 million barrels of crude oil.

The seizure comes amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and surrounding regions, officially attributed to efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking. Venezuelan authorities, however, maintain that these actions are a smokescreen for broader geopolitical objectives aimed at controlling the country’s oil assets.

Previous article
WALTON-DESIR URGES SOBER LEADERSHIP AMID RISING VENEZUELA-US TENSIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOV’T NOW OFFERS TEACHERS 10% SALARY INCREASE – GTU SAYS NO...

THREE HOUSES DESTROYED BY FIRE -SUSPECTED ARSONIST ARRESTED