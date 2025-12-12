OIL TANKER ILLEGALLY FLYING GUYANA’S FLAG SEIZED BY U.S AUTHORITIES

By: MARVIN CATO | HGP Nightly News |

An oil tanker allegedly departing Venezuela and later seized in international waters by the United States military was found to be illegally flying Guyana’s national flag, according to the Maritime Administration of Guyana (MARAD). Authorities have confirmed that the vessel was not registered in Guyana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MARAD said it has observed an “unacceptable proliferation” of vessels falsely using Guyana’s flag despite having no legal registration with the country. The agency disclosed that the United States government formally notified MARAD after encountering the motor tanker Skipper, bearing IMO number 9304667, in international waters while it was falsely flying the Guyana flag.

MARAD emphasized that the vessel was not listed on Guyana’s shipping registry and therefore had no legal authority to operate under the Guyanese flag. The maritime agency said it will continue working closely with international partners and maritime authorities to identify, pursue and take firm action against unauthorized use of Guyana’s national flag.

U.S. President Donald Trump has since described the Skipper as the largest crude oil tanker ever seized by American authorities. However, Venezuelan officials have strongly condemned the seizure, branding it an act of piracy.

The administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced the action as a blatant theft and an act of international piracy, accusing Washington of attempting to seize Venezuela’s oil resources. Venezuelan authorities claimed the move is part of a broader strategy by the United States to exert pressure and pursue regime change under the guise of law enforcement and security operations.

The Maduro government called on Venezuelans to defend their national sovereignty and urged the international community to reject what it described as illegal and unprecedented aggression.

International media reports indicate that Washington had previously imposed sanctions on the tanker when it operated under the name Adissa, citing its alleged involvement in unauthorized Venezuelan oil trading. The Skipper reportedly departed Venezuela’s main oil port of José between December 4 and 5 after loading approximately 1.1 million barrels of crude oil.

The seizure comes amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and surrounding regions, officially attributed to efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking. Venezuelan authorities, however, maintain that these actions are a smokescreen for broader geopolitical objectives aimed at controlling the country’s oil assets.

