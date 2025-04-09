OPPOSITION WILL EITHER BE FORCED TO BOYCOTT THE ELECTIONS OR PARTICIPATE UNDER DURESS – WPA

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Co-leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, says the opposition is being boxed into a corner ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, claiming they will be left with only two choices: boycott or participate under duress.

Dr. Hinds, speaking during a recent forum, expressed deep concern over what he describes as a deteriorating electoral environment—citing partisan manipulation, a lack of electoral reforms, and growing distrust in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“The opposition is being forced to either legitimize a flawed process or stay out altogether,” Hinds said. “That is not democracy. That is coercion.”

He added that without the implementation of key measures—such as biometric verification, a cleansed voters’ list, and balanced oversight—the credibility of the electoral process will remain in question.

The comments come at a time when opposition parties are demanding greater transparency and inclusivity in electoral preparations, warning of potential consequences if their concerns continue to be ignored.

