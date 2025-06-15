Sunday, June 15, 2025
HomeNewsVENEZUELAN NATIONAL HUNTED AND KILLED IN COLD BLOOD
News

VENEZUELAN NATIONAL HUNTED AND KILLED IN COLD BLOOD

By HGPTV
0
363

West Bank Demerara, Guyana – A 30-year-old Venezuelan construction worker was brutally killed on Saturday night in what police are calling a suspected murder involving three other Venezuelan nationals.

Omar Nazareth Martinez Rodriguez, who lived at 61 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was fatally stabbed outside the Panda Supermarket around 7:40 p.m. on June 14. According to police, Rodriguez had just left work and was heading home in a taxi when the attack began.

Initial reports suggest that as the taxi reached the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge roundabout, a motorcycle carrying three men pulled alongside the vehicle. Two of the men dismounted, opened the car door, and began assaulting Rodriguez inside the car. The driver, attempting to escape the ambush, sped away with one of the attackers still inside.

When they reached Goed Fortuin, the driver managed to subdue the remaining suspect and locked Rodriguez inside the car before heading into the nearby Panda Supermarket for help. Moments later, Rodriguez reportedly escaped the vehicle and ran toward the store, but the attackers caught up with him.

A security guard on duty at the supermarket told police he saw Rodriguez running toward the entrance, pursued by three men. The group caught him and began beating him. One of the men, armed with a knife, stabbed Rodriguez multiple times before all three fled the scene.

Rodriguez suffered injuries to his right hand, foot, neck, and chest. He died at the scene. His body was later taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination is pending.

Acting on information received, police arrested two of the three suspects later that night in La Grange. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Residents in the Goed Fortuin community, some of whom witnessed the aftermath, expressed shock and fear over the level of violence. One woman, who declined to give her name, said, “We heard the screaming and saw people running. We didn’t know what was happening. It’s scary.”

Regional Division #3 detectives are urging anyone with information about the third suspect or the incident to come forward.

Previous article
EDITORIAL: SOME POLITICIANS LACK “FATHERLY INSTINCTS”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHARGES DISMISSED AGAINST IPA CHIEF EXECUTIVE

BABY SUFFERS FRACTURED SKULL