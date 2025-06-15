FAMILY’S SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN ENDS IN TRAGEDY; HUSBAND ARRESTED

The search for 34-year-old Coretta Blair Sandy, also known to loved ones as Mindy, has ended in heartbreak. Her body was discovered on Sunday evening in a swampy area in French Guiana, days after her family reported her missing.

Sandy had traveled to French Guiana with her husband, Terrence Glasgow. For several days, relatives were unable to reach her, and concern grew when all contact suddenly stopped on Wednesday, June 11.

According to Sandy’s mother, Tricia, Glasgow returned to Guyana alone and told her that the couple had been passing through Suriname when they got caught in a shooting. He claimed Coretta was fatally shot in the head during the incident. Glasgow admitted he left her body behind and fled, unable to say exactly where the incident had occurred.

His explanation raised immediate red flags. Doubting his story, the family contacted the Guyana Police Force. Glasgow was arrested shortly after and remains in custody as investigations continue.

French authorities later confirmed that Sandy’s body was found around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in a swamp not far from the house in Pideg, French Guiana, where the couple had reportedly been staying. The discovery was made by the Gendarmerie Nationale, following a search of the area.

Investigators believe the woman may have been killed on Tuesday before her husband made his way back to Guyana through Suriname. While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, police suspect foul play.

The family had been preparing to travel to Suriname themselves this week in hopes of finding her alive. Instead, they are now grappling with the devastating confirmation of her death.

Authorities in both Guyana and French Guiana are continuing to collaborate on the investigation.

