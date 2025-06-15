Monday, June 16, 2025
HomeNewsFAMILY’S SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN ENDS IN TRAGEDY; HUSBAND ARRESTED
News

FAMILY’S SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN ENDS IN TRAGEDY; HUSBAND ARRESTED

By HGPTV
0
1984

The search for 34-year-old Coretta Blair Sandy, also known to loved ones as Mindy, has ended in heartbreak. Her body was discovered on Sunday evening in a swampy area in French Guiana, days after her family reported her missing.

Sandy had traveled to French Guiana with her husband, Terrence Glasgow. For several days, relatives were unable to reach her, and concern grew when all contact suddenly stopped on Wednesday, June 11.

According to Sandy’s mother, Tricia, Glasgow returned to Guyana alone and told her that the couple had been passing through Suriname when they got caught in a shooting. He claimed Coretta was fatally shot in the head during the incident. Glasgow admitted he left her body behind and fled, unable to say exactly where the incident had occurred.

His explanation raised immediate red flags. Doubting his story, the family contacted the Guyana Police Force. Glasgow was arrested shortly after and remains in custody as investigations continue.

French authorities later confirmed that Sandy’s body was found around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in a swamp not far from the house in Pideg, French Guiana, where the couple had reportedly been staying. The discovery was made by the Gendarmerie Nationale, following a search of the area.

Investigators believe the woman may have been killed on Tuesday before her husband made his way back to Guyana through Suriname. While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, police suspect foul play.

The family had been preparing to travel to Suriname themselves this week in hopes of finding her alive. Instead, they are now grappling with the devastating confirmation of her death.

Authorities in both Guyana and French Guiana are continuing to collaborate on the investigation.

Previous article
VENEZUELAN NATIONAL HUNTED AND KILLED IN COLD BLOOD
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$28.7M NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL FOR SWAN VILLAGE COMMISSIONED

M&CC CLEANS UP CITY AFTER MASHRAMANI PARADE