Wednesday, August 13, 2025
HomeArticlesVENEZUELA CONNECTION? JAGDEO AND MOHAMED CLASH OVER ALLEGED EMBASSY VISITS AHEAD OF...
ArticlesCrimeELECTIONS 2025InternationalNewsPolitics

VENEZUELA CONNECTION? JAGDEO AND MOHAMED CLASH OVER ALLEGED EMBASSY VISITS AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A war of words has erupted over whether presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed and his family have been making quiet trips to the Venezuelan Embassy in Georgetown—an accusation Mohamed insists is pure fiction.

The political drama exploded Tuesday night when Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo told a public meeting in Mahaica that there was “evidence” of Mohamed visiting the embassy, along with reports of visa applications to Venezuela. Jagdeo hinted the matter could go far deeper than a simple travel request.

Earlier that same day, Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd revealed he had summoned Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, for answers. Todd called the situation a “serious concern,” especially in light of Venezuela’s long-standing threats to Guyana’s sovereignty and fresh warnings from U.S. lawmakers about alleged links between the Mohameds, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and smuggling activities.

The Mohameds have repeatedly denied such links. In a post on his Team Mohamed’s Facebook page, Azruddin categorically rejected the embassy claim, insisting he never set foot there and never applied for a visa.

Todd is not brushing the matter aside. With Guyana’s September 1 general and regional elections weeks away, he warned: “We cannot rule out any attempt by Venezuela to interfere in our elections.”

The stakes are high. Mohamed, sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury, has launched his own political party, the WIN Party, and is vying for the presidency. Todd says if the alleged visits are confirmed, they would fit a “pattern” that mirrors international concerns about Venezuela’s influence.

For years, Venezuela has carried out what Todd describes as “unfriendly acts” against Guyana—some amounting to outright aggression—as part of a strategy to undermine the country’s territorial integrity. These tensions are playing out as the International Court of Justice considers the final merits of Guyana’s case to uphold the 1899 Arbitral Award, which sets the border between the two countries. Venezuela, after boycotting earlier stages, recently rejoined the hearings.

While Jagdeo and Todd say the government will monitor the situation closely, Mohamed is standing his ground, framing the allegations as politically motivated. And with the elections fast approaching, this battle over an alleged embassy connection is shaping up to be one of the most explosive campaign-season confrontations yet.

Previous article
JAGDEO VOWS TO CRACK DOWN ON GOLD SMUGGLING; APNU SAYS PROMISES RING HOLLOW
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist dead, female pillion rider injured after colliding into motor pickup

Over 1000 students to benefit from new Secondary School along EBD...