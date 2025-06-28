Saturday, June 28, 2025
HomeNewsAFC RAISES ALARM OVER POLITICALLY MOTIVATED PROSECUTIONS
NewsPolitics

AFC RAISES ALARM OVER POLITICALLY MOTIVATED PROSECUTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
457

AFC Leader Raises Alarm Over Politically Motivated Prosecutions

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is raising red flags over what it says is an alarming rise in politically motivated prosecutions and legal overreach under the current administration.

Speaking at a recent press conference, AFC Leader and Senior Counsel Nigel Hughes described the trend as a systemic dismantling of democratic safeguards and constitutional freedoms meant to protect all Guyanese citizens.

Hughes cited recent legal proceedings involving several high-profile figures—including businessman and political aspirant Azuddin Muhamed, political activist Rickford Burke, and social commentator Daniel Wharton, also known as “Baby Skello”—as evidence of selective targeting.

“In MuhamEd’s case,” Hughes explained, “tax-related charges were filed years after the matter had already been resolved, raising serious questions about the political motivations behind the move.”

He also pointed to the defamation charges brought against Rickford Burke, noting that the laws under which he was charged had already been declared unconstitutional. He criticized the government for allegedly attempting to serve Burke with a summons outside of national jurisdiction, a move he called legally questionable.

Further, Hughes expressed concern over the recent reopening of the Ricardo Fagundes (aka “Paper Shorts”) murder investigation, claiming that many view the timing as an attempt to politically discredit Muhammad rather than a genuine effort to pursue justice.

“Even the appearance of prosecutorial bias in a democracy erodes public trust,” Hughes stated. “Whether politically timed or not, the optics are deeply troubling.”

He argued that these cases are not isolated, but instead represent a broader erosion of institutional independence, warning that when law enforcement and judicial tools are used as political weapons, it undermines the entire democratic framework.

“This misuse of state power, particularly in a country already grappling with economic inequality,” he added, “only serves to deepen public distrust and cynicism.”

The AFC is now calling for greater transparency, institutional checks and balances, and a return to rule-of-law principles to restore public confidence in the justice system.

Previous article
DAY 19 ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…WITNESS FAILED TO IDENTIFY MOST VOICES IN 2020 ELECTION RECORDINGS HE MADE
Next article
US RESTRICTS VISAS FOR SANCTIONED GUYANESE DRUG TRAFFICKERS, ‘SERVES AS A DETERRENT FOR CONTINUED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES’ – RUBIO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PRIVATE COMPANIES TO BE SCRUTINISED

Former cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder, manslaughter in the death...