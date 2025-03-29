Sunday, March 30, 2025
US JUDGE GRANTS MELLY MEL $7500 BOND IN IMMIGRATION CASE, ORDERS HER RELEASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom – March 28, 2025

On Friday, a United States judge granted a US$7,500 bond to Guyanese social media activist Melissa Atwell-Holder, popularly known as Melly Mel, during a hearing at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

Atwell-Holder appeared virtually before Judge Mwangi Francis, having been held in custody by the Department of Homeland Security for the past two weeks. The hearing, broadcast live on social media, revealed that the Guyanese activist had been detained over allegations of overstaying her permitted time in the United States.

However, Atwell-Holder’s attorney, Joyce Booth, presented evidence indicating her client has been legally married to a U.S. citizen for the past two years, sharing a home in Brooklyn, New York, with her spouse. Attorney Booth further informed the Court that an immigrant petition for the spouse of a U.S. citizen had already been approved, and Atwell-Holder’s status adjustment was currently pending.

Judge Francis questioned the prosecution on whether the marriage should have nullified concerns over the alleged immigration violation. The Prosecutor confirmed Atwell-Holder posed no threat to national security and was not a flight risk, stating that their records aligned with the attorney’s claims. The prosecution did not object to the bond application.

After careful consideration, Judge Francis set the bond at US$7,500, ordering Atwell-Holder’s immediate release upon payment. Additionally, the judge instructed that copies of the pending adjustment-of-status application (Form I-485) be submitted to the court by April 18, 2025, and transferred jurisdiction of the case to the Brooklyn district, given Atwell-Holder’s confirmed residence there.

The arrest of Atwell-Holder sparked significant local and international attention, prompting key opposition politicians and supporters to gather at the Square of the Revolution in Georgetown over the past two weeks, demanding her immediate release and questioning the basis of her detention.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
