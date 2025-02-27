Thursday, February 27, 2025
BUSINESSMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF WIFE, ATTORNEYS FIGHTING TO REDUCE CHARGE TO MANSLAUGHTER

The businessman accused of fatally shooting his wife 12 times over the weekend was formally charged with murder on Wednesday. However, his legal team is pushing to have the charge downgraded to manslaughter, arguing that the incident was not premeditated.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage, with many calling for justice for the victim. Prosecutors, meanwhile, remain firm in their stance that the severity of the crime warrants a murder conviction.

The accused remains in custody as the legal battle unfolds.

