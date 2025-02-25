Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeNewsOPPOSITION NOT ACCEPTING GOV’T APOLOGY FOR NO- INVITE TO THE 55TH REPUBLIC...
NewsPolitics

OPPOSITION NOT ACCEPTING GOV’T APOLOGY FOR NO- INVITE TO THE 55TH REPUBLIC DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
553

As Mashramani 2025 festivities continue, political tensions have surfaced. The opposition accuses the Government of deliberately excluding its members from key national events. The latest controversy unfolded when the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport failed to formally invite opposition members to Guyana’s 55th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony.

This apparent oversight has sparked backlash, with opposition leaders calling it a continuation of political bias that has become the norm in Guyana’s national celebrations. Senior opposition members argued that state events should be inclusive and reflect a unified Guyana rather than being used as a political tool.

In response, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has gone into damage control mode, attempting to downplay the issue. Officials have cited logistical challenges as the reason for the failure to extend invitations, but the Opposition isn’t buying it. More in this  Dacia Richards report.

Previous article
UNITY AND HARMONY MUST BE THE MAIN PILLARS AS REPUBLIC DAY IS CELEBRATED
Next article
AFC CALLS FOR URGENT CONVENING OF PARLIAMENTARY FOREIGN RELATIONS MEETING TO ADDRESS GDF ATTACK
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DRUG TRAFFICKER TO SPEND FOUR YEARS BEHIND BARS

GUYANA’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS