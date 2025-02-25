OPPOSITION NOT ACCEPTING GOV’T APOLOGY FOR NO- INVITE TO THE 55TH REPUBLIC DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

As Mashramani 2025 festivities continue, political tensions have surfaced. The opposition accuses the Government of deliberately excluding its members from key national events. The latest controversy unfolded when the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport failed to formally invite opposition members to Guyana’s 55th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony.

This apparent oversight has sparked backlash, with opposition leaders calling it a continuation of political bias that has become the norm in Guyana’s national celebrations. Senior opposition members argued that state events should be inclusive and reflect a unified Guyana rather than being used as a political tool.

In response, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has gone into damage control mode, attempting to downplay the issue. Officials have cited logistical challenges as the reason for the failure to extend invitations, but the Opposition isn’t buying it. More in this Dacia Richards report.

Like this: Like Loading...