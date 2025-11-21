Friday, November 21, 2025
HomeNewsUBRAJ NARINE WALKS AWAY FROM THE PNC/R,  SAYS THE PARTY CONTINUES ‘TO...
NewsPolitics

UBRAJ NARINE WALKS AWAY FROM THE PNC/R,  SAYS THE PARTY CONTINUES ‘TO HEMORRHAGE’ ITSELF

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
105

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Another political heavyweight has parted ways with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R). Former Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, has resigned from the party, marking yet another high-profile departure at a time when the opposition faction faces mounting internal strain.

In a letter addressed to the PNC/R Leader, Narine said the decision came after “thoughtful consideration” of his personal responsibilities and future goals.

“Invaluable Experiences,” but Leadership Concerns Remained

Speaking with Nightly News on Thursday after news of his resignation surfaced, Narine reflected on his years within the PNC/R, saying the party provided him with meaningful relationships, valuable experiences, and opportunities to serve the people of Guyana with dedication and sincerity.

He also expressed disappointment that the party’s leadership posture did not evolve following the 2025 General and Regional Elections — a shift he had hoped would strengthen the opposition.

A Growing Trend of High-Profile Departures

Narine now joins a widening list of senior figures who have resigned from the PNC/R in recent months, each citing their own reasons but pointing to similar internal challenges.

He suggested that the steady stream of departures is evidence that the party continues to hemorrhage internally, raising questions about its organizational stability and future direction.

Previous article
OPERATION ‘PROJECT MYRA’, SERIAL CAR THIEF DETAILS LUXURY CARS SCHEME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA COMMENDED AT CAPE LEVEL

The second phase of the Because We Care Cash Grant distribution...