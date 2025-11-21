UBRAJ NARINE WALKS AWAY FROM THE PNC/R,  SAYS THE PARTY CONTINUES ‘TO HEMORRHAGE’ ITSELF

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Another political heavyweight has parted ways with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R). Former Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, has resigned from the party, marking yet another high-profile departure at a time when the opposition faction faces mounting internal strain.

In a letter addressed to the PNC/R Leader, Narine said the decision came after “thoughtful consideration” of his personal responsibilities and future goals.

“Invaluable Experiences,” but Leadership Concerns Remained

Speaking with Nightly News on Thursday after news of his resignation surfaced, Narine reflected on his years within the PNC/R, saying the party provided him with meaningful relationships, valuable experiences, and opportunities to serve the people of Guyana with dedication and sincerity.

He also expressed disappointment that the party’s leadership posture did not evolve following the 2025 General and Regional Elections — a shift he had hoped would strengthen the opposition.

A Growing Trend of High-Profile Departures

Narine now joins a widening list of senior figures who have resigned from the PNC/R in recent months, each citing their own reasons but pointing to similar internal challenges.

He suggested that the steady stream of departures is evidence that the party continues to hemorrhage internally, raising questions about its organizational stability and future direction.

