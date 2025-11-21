OPERATION ‘PROJECT MYRA’, SERIAL CAR THIEF DETAILS LUXURY CARS SCHEME

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

As “Operation Project Myra” continues to expose what investigators describe as one of the most sophisticated vehicle-smuggling and duty-evasion networks in the region, explosive new sworn testimony from a serial car thief is shedding light on how stolen and fraudulently obtained luxury vehicles have been entering Guyana for years.

While the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) remains silent, sources close to the investigation tell Nightly News that the criminal enterprise is transnational, long-running, and backed by individuals with deep connections in both Guyana and Canada.

Stolen Luxury Vehicles Entering Guyana Through Fake Papers and Altered VINs

According to the whistleblower, a prominent Guyanese auto dealership has been importing high-end vehicles that are stolen or fraudulently obtained, using an elaborate system of forged documents and manipulated vehicle data.

Investigators have been told that the scheme reportedly involves:

Fake import documents

Altered and engineered VINs

Downgraded engine specifications

False vehicle reclassification to drastically reduce duties

Among the vehicles allegedly smuggled into Guyana are:

Range Rover SVRs

Jeep Gladiators

Lexus RX350s

Toyota Tacomas

Honda CR-Vs

A Polaris Slingshot, which investigators say arrived with its VIN removed

“If a Slingshot on Guyanese roads now carries a VIN, then a fake plate was printed locally,” the source stated.

Mustang Cobra Reclassified as Electric Vehicle to Slash Taxes

A classified document obtained by HGPTV Nightly News alleges that the dealership even reclassified a Mustang Cobra as an electric vehicle to secure drastically reduced import duties.

At least 40 vehicles are believed to have entered Guyana through the scheme, investigators estimate.

Sheriff Street Parts Dealer Implicated

The serial car thief also identified a man linked to a major Sheriff Street auto-parts business who allegedly coordinated the movement of stolen vehicles from Canada into Guyana.

Investigators say the man worked with:

“Helpful” shipping agents

Shipping companies are willing to alter manifests

Persons who facilitated offloading and concealing the illicit vehicles upon arrival

Several shipping companies have reportedly been named for allegedly adjusting paperwork to disguise the movement of the stolen vehicles.

A Wider Criminal Network in Guyana

Investigators now believe the network is far larger than initially suspected, extending into local garages, shipping operations, and parts suppliers.

One troubling finding:

Some individuals allegedly intentionally damage high-value vehicles in Guyana to boost demand for replacement parts — parts believed to be supplied through the illicit smuggling trade.

The investigation is ongoing.

