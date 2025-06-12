Thursday, June 12, 2025
HomeNewsSEVEN GUYANESE DEPORTED FROM THE UNITED STATES,ARRIVED AT THE CJIA ON A...
News

SEVEN GUYANESE DEPORTED FROM THE UNITED STATES,ARRIVED AT THE CJIA ON A CHARTERED AIRCRAFT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
363

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A chartered aircraft carrying seven Guyanese nationals deported from the United States landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The aircraft, which made a brief stop in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, first disembarked 23 individuals there before continuing to Guyana. Upon landing, six men and one woman were immediately taken into custody by local police and escorted to Georgetown.

The group was expected to be processed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) before being released. At this time, the identities of the deportees and the reasons for their deportation have not been made public.

The issue of mass deportation from the United States had been previously raised during a January 23, 2025, press conference by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who acknowledged that the Guyanese government is obligated to accept its nationals.

“If they’re Guyanese, then they don’t have a choice but to take them back,” Jagdeo stated. “What are we going to do? Refuse to take our people back?”

This marks the first known group of Guyanese deported since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the implementation of a major crackdown on illegal immigration, promising the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

“From day one, I will seal the border and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country,” Trump said during a campaign appearance.

This developing situation has raised concerns about transparency and the support systems available for returning nationals who may require reintegration services.

Previous article
ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HE OFFERED LEGAL OPINIONS, NOT LEGAL ADVICE, ON GECOM MATTERS
Next article
TWO COPS AMONG FOUR IN CUSTODY OVER KILLING OF FOULIS MAN….FAMILY PICKET POLICE STATION IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after smashing through minibus windscreen during accident

ST. VINCENT PRIME MINISTER MEETS PRESIDENT MADURO AMID RISING GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER...