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NANDLALL TELLS WORLD COURT GUYANA’S FUTURE RESTS ON INTERNATIONAL LAW

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Guyana Would Cease to Exist”: AG Nandlall Delivers Somber Final Plea to World Court

By |Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – In a high-stakes final presentation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, underscored that the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela is far more than a legal technicality—it is an existential threat to the sovereign state of Guyana.

Addressing the bench, Nandlall emphasized that the nation’s future, security, and very survival rest on the court’s adherence to international law. He reminded the justices that for over 60 years—virtually the entirety of Guyana’s life as an independent state—the country has been “blighted, bedeviled, and burdened” by Venezuela’s claim to more than 70% of its territory.

An Existential Threat

The Attorney General did not mince words regarding the potential consequences of the claim. He argued that if Guyana were to lose the Essequibo region, which comprises nearly three-quarters of its landmass, the nation “as it is known today would effectively cease to exist.”

“The loss of the territory claimed by Venezuela would eviscerate Guyana,” Nandlall stated, echoing previous sentiments that the case holds an “existential quality” for the Guyanese people. He noted that generations have grown up under the shadow of instability, which has hindered the country’s development, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Defending the 1899 Arbitral Award

A central pillar of Guyana’s presentation was the defense of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the current boundary. Nandlall dismissed Venezuelan attempts to discredit the ruling, asserting that:

  • The absence of written reasons at the time does not impact the award’s validity.
  • The tribunal acted strictly within the authority granted by the 1897 Treaty.
  • There was no “excess of power” or impropriety during the proceedings.

Nandlall argued that Venezuela is actively seeking to avoid a judgment on the merits because it is aware that a final ruling would permanently extinguish its claim to the approximately 160,000 square kilometers of territory.

Unwavering Confidence in International Law

The Attorney General reiterated that when Guyana filed its application in 2018, it did so with unwavering confidence in the correctness of the 1899 award. He maintained that the award remains the “full, perfect, and final settlement” of the boundary between the two South American nations.

As the legal team concluded its arguments, the message to the international community remained clear: Guyana looks to the World Court as the ultimate arbiter to preserve its territorial integrity and ensure a peaceful, secure future for its citizens.

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