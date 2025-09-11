PRESIDENT ALI, SURINAMESE LEADER TO MEET FOR FURTHER DISCUSSIONS ON CORENTYNE RIVER BRIDGE

President Ali to Meet Suriname’s Leader on Corentyne River Bridge Project

By Tiana Cole |HGP Nightly News.

President Irfaan Ali has announced that he will soon meet with Surinamese President Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons to advance discussions on key bilateral projects, with the Corentyne River Bridge at the top of the agenda.

The Head of State disclosed on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He explained that discussions with Surinamese officials have been ongoing, focusing not only on the bridge but also on longstanding issues affecting fisherfolk.

Ali noted that financing mechanisms and structural details for the project remain under review, stressing that the upcoming meeting will help finalize Suriname’s priorities.

The Guyana–Suriname Bridge, once completed, is expected to serve as a major link fostering stronger ties among South American and Caribbean nations. It is projected to boost trade, improve connectivity, and open up untapped opportunities in tourism.

The 3.1-kilometre bridge will connect Moleson Creek in Guyana to South Drain in Suriname, with a landing point on Long Island in the Corentyne River. Plans are also underway to transform Long Island into a duty-free commercial hub featuring hotels, recreational parks, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, and entertainment facilities.

Like this: Like Loading...