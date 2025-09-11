Thursday, September 11, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI, SURINAMESE LEADER TO MEET FOR FURTHER DISCUSSIONS ON CORENTYNE RIVER...
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI, SURINAMESE LEADER TO MEET FOR FURTHER DISCUSSIONS ON CORENTYNE RIVER BRIDGE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
52

President Ali to Meet Suriname’s Leader on Corentyne River Bridge Project

By Tiana Cole |HGP Nightly News.

President Irfaan Ali has announced that he will soon meet with Surinamese President Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons to advance discussions on key bilateral projects, with the Corentyne River Bridge at the top of the agenda.

The Head of State disclosed on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He explained that discussions with Surinamese officials have been ongoing, focusing not only on the bridge but also on longstanding issues affecting fisherfolk.

Ali noted that financing mechanisms and structural details for the project remain under review, stressing that the upcoming meeting will help finalize Suriname’s priorities.

The Guyana–Suriname Bridge, once completed, is expected to serve as a major link fostering stronger ties among South American and Caribbean nations. It is projected to boost trade, improve connectivity, and open up untapped opportunities in tourism.

The 3.1-kilometre bridge will connect Moleson Creek in Guyana to South Drain in Suriname, with a landing point on Long Island in the Corentyne River. Plans are also underway to transform Long Island into a duty-free commercial hub featuring hotels, recreational parks, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, and entertainment facilities.

Previous article
AUBREY BARKER ROAD FAR FROM COMPLETION, EDGHILL SAYS WORKS ONGOING, NEARING COMPLETION
Next article
TOUTED AMENDMENTS TO CYBECRIME ACT WORRYING – CATHY HUGHES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Boy,9, allegedly set on fire by mother, stepfather in urgent need...

LABOUR MINISTER DEBUNKS NORTON’S CLAIMS OF GOV’T SEIZING LANDS FROM AFRO...