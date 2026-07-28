Ali Names Five-Member Commission For MV Barima Disaster; Opposition Raise Concerns

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali has officially appointed a five-member international Commission of Inquiry (COI) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into every phase of the M.V. Barima disaster, which has left 73 people confirmed dead and at least 30 others unaccounted for.

In a video statement delivered on Sunday—one week after the 87-year-old state-operated ferry capsized off the Essequibo Coast en route to Port Kaituma—President Ali announced that the commission will be chaired by distinguished Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith.

Composition of the International Commission

The panel brings together regional and international experts spanning naval architecture, admiralty law, maritime surveying, and national security:

Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith (Chairman – Belize): CARICOM High-Level Representative for Law and Criminal Justice and Ad Hoc Justice of Appeal at the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.

CARICOM High-Level Representative for Law and Criminal Justice and Ad Hoc Justice of Appeal at the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal. Dr. Andrzej Jasionowski (Poland): Specialist in forensic naval architecture and marine engineering with extensive global experience investigating major maritime casualties.

Specialist in forensic naval architecture and marine engineering with extensive global experience investigating major maritime casualties. Captain Hamada Fouda (Jamaica): Senior Maritime Surveyor and Compliance Auditor with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica.

Senior Maritime Surveyor and Compliance Auditor with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica. Nyree Dawn Alfonso (Trinidad & Tobago): Prominent attorney-at-law with expertise in Admiralty and Maritime Law.

Prominent attorney-at-law with expertise in Admiralty and Maritime Law. Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Hayden Pritchard (Trinidad & Tobago): Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, specializing in maritime operations and security.

[ COMMISSION OF INQUIRY MANDATE ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ Pre-Voyage & Seaworthiness ] [ Loading & Operational Conduct ] [ Search, Rescue & State Response ] - 87-year maintenance logs - Manifest accuracy & loading - Coordination between GDF & MARAD - Survey reports & certification - Cargo stowage & weight balance - Response times & equipment readiness - Compliance with SOLAS standards - Master and crew conduct - Evaluation of rescue operations

Scope and Terms of Reference

The Commission of Inquiry will operate under the Commissions of Enquiry Act and has been tasked with examining the disaster across three major operational areas:

Vessel Seaworthiness and Certification: Inspecting the ferry’s structural condition, maintenance records, survey histories, and official approvals for continued passenger service. Embarkation and Loading Procedures: Scrutinizing cargo stowage, weight distribution, life-saving gear inventory, passenger manifest accuracy, and crew competence prior to departure. Emergency Search and Recovery Operations: Reviewing the coordination, speed, and adequacy of response efforts by state agencies and private responders following the capsizing.

Joint Opposition Criticizes Lack of Consultation

While welcoming the decision to establish an international body, the joint parliamentary opposition criticized President Ali for selecting the commissioners unilaterally without prior consultation with opposition leaders or civil society stakeholders.

The opposition insisted that the inquiry must strictly adhere to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Casualty Investigation Code to ensure complete independence and international credibility.

President Ali confirmed that legal instruments formally constituting the panel are currently being finalized, with hearings scheduled to commence shortly after the legal framework is gazetted.