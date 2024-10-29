Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeNewsTHOUSANDS SUPPORT MOH AND ONE COMM “MAKE YOUR MOVE PINKTOBER WALK”
News

THOUSANDS SUPPORT MOH AND ONE COMM “MAKE YOUR MOVE PINKTOBER WALK”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
48

On Sunday, thousands flooded the streets of Georgetown for the “Make Your Move Pinktober” Walk, organized by One Communications and the Ministry of Health to support the fight against cancer. The event brought together communities to raise awareness and show solidarity with those affected by cancer. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this inspiring event.

Previous article
DEATH OF 18YR OLD MECHANIC TEVIN GRIFFITH: EYEWITNESS’ ACCOUNT DIFFERS FROM THE POLICE
Next article
PPP/C OPERATIVE ILLEGALLY SELLING LANDS IN MOCHA ARCADIA GOVERNMENT CLAIMS IT’S THE NDC
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NEW INFORMATION SURFACES

US$5M GRANT FROM THE WORLD BANK HAS NOT BEEN DENIED –...