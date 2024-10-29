THOUSANDS SUPPORT MOH AND ONE COMM “MAKE YOUR MOVE PINKTOBER WALK”

On Sunday, thousands flooded the streets of Georgetown for the “Make Your Move Pinktober” Walk, organized by One Communications and the Ministry of Health to support the fight against cancer. The event brought together communities to raise awareness and show solidarity with those affected by cancer. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this inspiring event.
