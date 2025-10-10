‘THERE SHOULD BE A CONSENSUS ON OPPOSITION LEADER’, V-PAC’S DORWAIN BESS SAYS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SHOULD STEP ASIDE

“THERE SHOULD BE A CONSENSUS ON OPPOSITION LEADER” — V-PAC’S DORWAIN BESS URGES AZRUDDIN MOHAMED TO STEP ASIDE

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



“There should now be a consensus on Leader of the Opposition — Azruddin Mohamed should step aside.”

That’s the urging of Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC) Chairman Dorwain Bess, following the U.S. indictment of the incoming Opposition Leader on multiple criminal charges.

Bess’s call comes in the wake of Azruddin Mohamed’s indictment in the United States on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The V-PAC Chairman told Nightly News in an exclusive interview that, given the seriousness of the allegations, Mohamed’s continued hold on the position could undermine public trust in the opposition.

“We must act in the national interest and not protect individuals at the expense of integrity,” Bess stated.

He argued that Mohamed should voluntarily step aside to allow for the election of a more unblemished and credible Opposition Leader who can unify and effectively represent the Guyanese electorate.

According to Bess, members of the combined opposition — including representatives from We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) — should meet urgently to nominate and vote for a new leader.

“The opposition cannot afford internal instability at a time when it must act as the people’s watchdog. The electorate deserves serious, credible leadership,” he emphasized.

Bess maintained that the Opposition Leader’s office is a constitutional role of great importance and should be occupied by someone who commands broad respect and moral authority both locally and internationally.

Following the 2025 General Elections, the composition of the 65-seat National Assembly stands as follows:

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C): 36 seats

36 seats We Invest in Nationhood (WIN): 16 seats

16 seats A Partnership for National Unity (APNU): 12 seats

12 seats Forward Guyana Movement (FGM): 1 seat

Bess reiterated that a consensus-driven approach is the only way for the opposition to maintain credibility and effectively challenge government policies moving forward.

