Friday, January 2, 2026
NewsPolitics

TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION APPOINTED AMIDST STALLED ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The seven-member Teaching Service Commission (TSC) was formally sworn into office on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Office of the President, with Doodmattie Singh appointed as Chairperson.

President Irfaan Ali administered the oath of office and underscored the commission’s critical constitutional role in appointing teachers in the public service, exercising disciplinary control, and overseeing removals where necessary.

In his address, the President highlighted the government’s significant investments in the education sector, noting that these efforts extend beyond infrastructure to include improvements in teachers’ quality, welfare, and professional advancement.

He pointed out that approximately 2,700 senior teaching vacancies remain unfilled across the public education system, creating an immediate mandate for the commission to begin its work. According to the President, the TSC is expected to “hit the ground running” by facilitating promotions and addressing long-standing staffing gaps.

The Head of State further emphasized that the government is focused on improving teachers’ working conditions, welfare, and access to accelerated career opportunities as part of its broader education reform agenda.

However, the swearing-in has drawn public comment due to the ongoing absence of an elected Leader of the Opposition. Under the Constitution, three members of the Teaching Service Commission are to be appointed after consultation with the Opposition Leader.

Despite this, President Ali proceeded with the commission’s whole appointment, citing the doctrine of necessity. This legal principle allows constitutional bodies to function in exceptional circumstances to prevent governance paralysis.

Legal analysts have pointed out that this approach is supported by precedent. During President Ali’s first term, a similar process was upheld as lawful following a ruling by then Acting Chief Justice Roxane George, which deemed the appointment of constitutional officers without an Opposition Leader to be legally permissible.

With the commission now fully constituted, attention is expected to shift to its operational priorities, particularly filling senior vacancies and strengthening governance and accountability within the teaching profession.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
