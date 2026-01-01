GPL STILL UNDER STRAIN,PRESIDENT ALI SAYS NATIONAL GRID STILL NOT DELIVERING

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has acknowledged that while Guyana has made measurable progress in power generation, the national electricity sector remains under significant strain due to longstanding challenges in management, production, and distribution at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

Speaking on the state of the energy sector, President Ali said that despite significant investments and incremental improvements, the national grid still does not deliver the level of reliability that citizens and businesses expect. He identified weaknesses in GPL’s management systems, persistent challenges in electricity distribution, and limitations in existing generation capacity as major contributors to the problem.

The Head of State also addressed delays surrounding the much-anticipated gas-to-energy project, conceding that the setback has intensified pressure on an already overburdened electricity system. He said the government is now targeting late 2026 for the project to begin supplying power. Still, he cautioned that its success will depend mainly on the timely completion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

According to President Ali, electricity demand has increased sharply in recent years, fuelled by rapid housing development and expanding economic activity. Tens of thousands of new homes are connected to the grid every few years, placing additional stress on infrastructure not designed to accommodate such growth.

He emphasized that urgent upgrades are now critical, particularly the long-awaited power cable across the Demerara River. The President noted that this project is essential not only for stabilizing electricity supply but also for supporting wider economic activity, including shipping, port operations, and industrial expansion.

Despite the challenges, President Ali maintained that the government remains fully committed to fixing the electricity sector. He said long-term plans are already in motion to strengthen generation capacity, modernize transmission systems, and improve electricity distribution nationwide.

Regarding power reliability, the President acknowledged it has been a decades-old issue in Guyana. While temporary measures such as chartering power ships have helped ease some of the pressure, he stressed that sustainable, long-term solutions are still under development and will take time to materialize fully.

