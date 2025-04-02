‘DON’T BECOME TOO CONFIDENT’, GS JAGDEO URGES PPP SUPPORTERS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

As the country heads toward the highly anticipated 2025 General and Regional Elections, Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), is cautioning supporters not to get complacent.

Speaking at a recent party event, Jagdeo reminded the PPP/C base that while the government continues to enjoy widespread support and oversee national development, elections are never guaranteed, and every vote will count.

“We must not allow confidence to turn into arrogance,” Jagdeo warned, urging members to stay engaged at the grassroots level, mobilize communities, and continue promoting the party’s record of governance.

The former president also stressed the importance of voter turnout, particularly in light of mounting challenges from the opposition and increasing scrutiny on electoral systems.

Jagdeo’s remarks come as political parties intensify preparations for what is expected to be one of Guyana’s most closely watched elections in recent history.

