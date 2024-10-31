SOPHIA TEEN FATALLY STABBED, 11-YEAR-OLD IN CUSTODY

In a tragic incident on Tuesday night in Sophia, a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by an 11-year-old. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event as the community grapples with the loss. Travis Chase has more details in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on