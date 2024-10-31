Thursday, October 31, 2024
SOPHIA TEEN FATALLY STABBED, 11-YEAR-OLD IN CUSTODY
SOPHIA TEEN FATALLY STABBED, 11-YEAR-OLD IN CUSTODY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In a tragic incident on Tuesday night in Sophia, a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by an 11-year-old. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event as the community grapples with the loss. Travis Chase has more details in this report.

