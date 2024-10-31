BUXTON/ FOULIS CHAIRMAN VIGOROUSLY DEFENDS REMOVAL OF COLDIGEN VENDORS AMID DEMOLITION EXERCISE

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the Buxton/Foulis Neighborhood Democratic Council passionately defended vendors operating along the Coldingen Public Road as Ministry of Public Works staff resumed a demolition exercise targeting their stalls. The chairman argued for the vendors’ right to trade, calling for a fair resolution. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this developing story.
