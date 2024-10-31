Thursday, October 31, 2024
25 CORPSES REMAIN UNCLAIMED AT GPHC’S MORTUARY – PERSONS URGED TO UPLIFT THE REMAINS OF THEIR LOVES ONES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation currently has 25 unclaimed bodies in its mortuary, and management is urgently appealing to citizens to claim the bodies of their deceased relatives. The hospital is seeking to resolve this sensitive issue with the cooperation of the public. Dacia Richards has more in this report.

Public Notice: Unclaimed Bodies at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Mortuary


The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wishes to inform the public that there are currently 25 unclaimed bodies at our mortuary. These bodies have remained unclaimed despite our efforts to locate the next of kin.

In accordance with our protocol, GPHC will proceed with the final disposition of these bodies if they remain unclaimed within the next 14 days. Family members or other individuals who may have a connection to any of the deceased are urged to come forward promptly.

For inquiries or to claim a body, please contact the GPHC Mortuary at 225-3359.

October 29, 2024

NAME OF DECEASEDDATE OF BIRTHDATE OF DEATHADDRESSNEXT OF KIN
1ALFRED40  YRS28/05/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
2JOSEPH DE SILVA20/03/193222/05/20243 COGLAN DAM POULDEROYEN EBDADRIAN DASILVA
3MARRIM FREDERICKS26/10/195525/05/2024LOT 78 CLARK STREET, PETERS HALL. EBDVASKEE (SISTER)
4ERROL HIGGINSNOT STATED20/05/2024TABATINGA LETHEMNOT STATED
5MARVIN THOMPSON26/07/199319/05/2024YARAKITA MABARUMA NWDNOT STATED
6SHAWN LYTEAGE 4011/05/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
7OVID13/07/194006/05/2024C/O WARD 1 PALMS BRICKDAM G/TNOT STATED
8PODRO TOMAGONOT STATED02/05/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
9LINDON07/11/196521/04/2024553 SOPHIA G/G/TNOT STATED
10ALLAN CHARLES05/07/195722/04/202457 2ND ST ENTERPRISE ECDANTHONY MOE
11SUNAR GARRAWAY 08/06/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
12TROY MCKENZIEAGE 5020/06/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
13ANNIE HAYNES16/07/195903/06/2024LOT 172 QUAMINA STREET G/TOWNSELWIN PETERS (FRIEND)
14GEORGE SAVORY 06/06/2024  
15CASTRAE ALLINOT STATED23/06/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
16HEXTER MANERO 28/07/2024  
17CLIVE CASTELLONOT STATED09/08/20246TH AV, BARTICANOT STATED
18HARDEO PREMNAUGHTY03/01/196514/08/2024148 2ND ST. CRAIG, EBDNOT STATED
19BELMANDO MCALLISTER11/06/198125/08/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
20DEENAUTH SEEBLOCK31/12/199424/08/2024BARTICAZOREENA SEEBALAK
21JAMES WILLIAMSNOT STATED30/08/2024EAST LAPENITENCENOT STATED
22GEORGE MASSIAH23/11/194812/09/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
23ROY RAMNOT STATED23/09/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
24EGBERT THOMAS76 YRS05/10/202424 HYDE PARK TIMEHRINOT STATED
25NAVIN PARSHRAM04/07/198410/10/2024NOT STATEDNOT STATED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
