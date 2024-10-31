25 CORPSES REMAIN UNCLAIMED AT GPHC’S MORTUARY – PERSONS URGED TO UPLIFT THE REMAINS OF THEIR LOVES ONES

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation currently has 25 unclaimed bodies in its mortuary, and management is urgently appealing to citizens to claim the bodies of their deceased relatives. The hospital is seeking to resolve this sensitive issue with the cooperation of the public. Dacia Richards has more in this report.

Public Notice: Unclaimed Bodies at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Mortuary





The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wishes to inform the public that there are currently 25 unclaimed bodies at our mortuary. These bodies have remained unclaimed despite our efforts to locate the next of kin.

In accordance with our protocol, GPHC will proceed with the final disposition of these bodies if they remain unclaimed within the next 14 days. Family members or other individuals who may have a connection to any of the deceased are urged to come forward promptly.

For inquiries or to claim a body, please contact the GPHC Mortuary at 225-3359.

October 29, 2024

NAME OF DECEASED DATE OF BIRTH DATE OF DEATH ADDRESS NEXT OF KIN 1 ALFRED 40 YRS 28/05/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 2 JOSEPH DE SILVA 20/03/1932 22/05/2024 3 COGLAN DAM POULDEROYEN EBD ADRIAN DASILVA 3 MARRIM FREDERICKS 26/10/1955 25/05/2024 LOT 78 CLARK STREET, PETERS HALL. EBD VASKEE (SISTER) 4 ERROL HIGGINS NOT STATED 20/05/2024 TABATINGA LETHEM NOT STATED 5 MARVIN THOMPSON 26/07/1993 19/05/2024 YARAKITA MABARUMA NWD NOT STATED 6 SHAWN LYTE AGE 40 11/05/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 7 OVID 13/07/1940 06/05/2024 C/O WARD 1 PALMS BRICKDAM G/T NOT STATED 8 PODRO TOMAGO NOT STATED 02/05/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 9 LINDON 07/11/1965 21/04/2024 553 SOPHIA G/G/T NOT STATED 10 ALLAN CHARLES 05/07/1957 22/04/2024 57 2ND ST ENTERPRISE ECD ANTHONY MOE 11 SUNAR GARRAWAY 08/06/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 12 TROY MCKENZIE AGE 50 20/06/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 13 ANNIE HAYNES 16/07/1959 03/06/2024 LOT 172 QUAMINA STREET G/TOWN SELWIN PETERS (FRIEND) 14 GEORGE SAVORY 06/06/2024 15 CASTRAE ALLI NOT STATED 23/06/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 16 HEXTER MANERO 28/07/2024 17 CLIVE CASTELLO NOT STATED 09/08/2024 6TH AV, BARTICA NOT STATED 18 HARDEO PREMNAUGHTY 03/01/1965 14/08/2024 148 2ND ST. CRAIG, EBD NOT STATED 19 BELMANDO MCALLISTER 11/06/1981 25/08/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 20 DEENAUTH SEEBLOCK 31/12/1994 24/08/2024 BARTICA ZOREENA SEEBALAK 21 JAMES WILLIAMS NOT STATED 30/08/2024 EAST LAPENITENCE NOT STATED 22 GEORGE MASSIAH 23/11/1948 12/09/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 23 ROY RAM NOT STATED 23/09/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED 24 EGBERT THOMAS 76 YRS 05/10/2024 24 HYDE PARK TIMEHRI NOT STATED 25 NAVIN PARSHRAM 04/07/1984 10/10/2024 NOT STATED NOT STATED

