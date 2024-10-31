25 CORPSES REMAIN UNCLAIMED AT GPHC’S MORTUARY – PERSONS URGED TO UPLIFT THE REMAINS OF THEIR LOVES ONES

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation currently has 25 unclaimed bodies in its mortuary, and management is urgently appealing to citizens to claim the bodies of their deceased relatives. The hospital is seeking to resolve this sensitive issue with the cooperation of the public. Dacia Richards has more in this report.
Public Notice: Unclaimed Bodies at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Mortuary
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wishes to inform the public that there are currently 25 unclaimed bodies at our mortuary. These bodies have remained unclaimed despite our efforts to locate the next of kin.
In accordance with our protocol, GPHC will proceed with the final disposition of these bodies if they remain unclaimed within the next 14 days. Family members or other individuals who may have a connection to any of the deceased are urged to come forward promptly.
For inquiries or to claim a body, please contact the GPHC Mortuary at 225-3359.
October 29, 2024
|NAME OF DECEASED
|DATE OF BIRTH
|DATE OF DEATH
|ADDRESS
|NEXT OF KIN
|1
|ALFRED
|40 YRS
|28/05/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|2
|JOSEPH DE SILVA
|20/03/1932
|22/05/2024
|3 COGLAN DAM POULDEROYEN EBD
|ADRIAN DASILVA
|3
|MARRIM FREDERICKS
|26/10/1955
|25/05/2024
|LOT 78 CLARK STREET, PETERS HALL. EBD
|VASKEE (SISTER)
|4
|ERROL HIGGINS
|NOT STATED
|20/05/2024
|TABATINGA LETHEM
|NOT STATED
|5
|MARVIN THOMPSON
|26/07/1993
|19/05/2024
|YARAKITA MABARUMA NWD
|NOT STATED
|6
|SHAWN LYTE
|AGE 40
|11/05/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|7
|OVID
|13/07/1940
|06/05/2024
|C/O WARD 1 PALMS BRICKDAM G/T
|NOT STATED
|8
|PODRO TOMAGO
|NOT STATED
|02/05/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|9
|LINDON
|07/11/1965
|21/04/2024
|553 SOPHIA G/G/T
|NOT STATED
|10
|ALLAN CHARLES
|05/07/1957
|22/04/2024
|57 2ND ST ENTERPRISE ECD
|ANTHONY MOE
|11
|SUNAR GARRAWAY
|08/06/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|12
|TROY MCKENZIE
|AGE 50
|20/06/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|13
|ANNIE HAYNES
|16/07/1959
|03/06/2024
|LOT 172 QUAMINA STREET G/TOWN
|SELWIN PETERS (FRIEND)
|14
|GEORGE SAVORY
|06/06/2024
|15
|CASTRAE ALLI
|NOT STATED
|23/06/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|16
|HEXTER MANERO
|28/07/2024
|17
|CLIVE CASTELLO
|NOT STATED
|09/08/2024
|6TH AV, BARTICA
|NOT STATED
|18
|HARDEO PREMNAUGHTY
|03/01/1965
|14/08/2024
|148 2ND ST. CRAIG, EBD
|NOT STATED
|19
|BELMANDO MCALLISTER
|11/06/1981
|25/08/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|20
|DEENAUTH SEEBLOCK
|31/12/1994
|24/08/2024
|BARTICA
|ZOREENA SEEBALAK
|21
|JAMES WILLIAMS
|NOT STATED
|30/08/2024
|EAST LAPENITENCE
|NOT STATED
|22
|GEORGE MASSIAH
|23/11/1948
|12/09/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|23
|ROY RAM
|NOT STATED
|23/09/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED
|24
|EGBERT THOMAS
|76 YRS
|05/10/2024
|24 HYDE PARK TIMEHRI
|NOT STATED
|25
|NAVIN PARSHRAM
|04/07/1984
|10/10/2024
|NOT STATED
|NOT STATED