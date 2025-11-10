SON OF STAY-AT-HOME MOM AND FURNITURE MAKER ADMITTED TO THE BAR — TYRON RHAMANOHAR IS AN EPITOME OF HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

On Friday, November 7, 2025, 26-year-old Tyron Rhamanohar stood proudly before the Supreme Court of Judicature, officially admitted to the Bar as an Attorney-at-Law — a dream built on faith, sacrifice, and the unconditional love of two hardworking parents.

Born to Teeron, a humble furniture maker, and Sharmila, a devoted stay-at-home mom, Rhamanohar’s path to the legal profession was shaped not by privilege but by perseverance and family unity.

Attorney-at-Law Tyron Rhamanohar, photographed in legal robes before the Supreme Court of Judicature

“We are not a family of material wealth, but a family of unconditional love. At times, we were looked down upon for having less, but my parents never complained. They simply worked harder, loved deeper, and taught us that true dignity is measured by character, faith, and compassion,” he told Nightly News.

From Modest Beginnings to Academic Excellence

Rhamanohar began his education at St. Margaret’s Primary School before attending North Georgetown Secondary, where he earned nine CSEC passes in 2016. He then pursued A-Levels at The Bishops’ High School, obtaining an Associate of Arts in History in 2018.

Raised in modest circumstances, Tyron’s journey was marked by moments of struggle. His mother sold black and white pudding to help pay his tuition, while his father worked long hours in his carpentry workshop — often through pain and exhaustion.

“I am the proud son of a furniture maker and a stay-at-home mother who did everything she could to support me. I saw my parents stretch every dollar to pay rent, then a mortgage, and most importantly, to ensure their children received the education they never had,” he said.

Tragedy and Resilience

In 2018, tragedy struck when his uncle was violently murdered, just days before his final exams.

“Two days after my uncle’s death, I had to sit my Law Unit 2 exam. I remember sitting there, tears streaming down my face, unable to write. But then I whispered, ‘My uncle would want me to finish.’ And by God’s grace, I did,” he recounted.

Despite being initially denied entry to the University of Guyana, Rhamanohar’s determination never wavered.

“I was told, ‘You’re young; you can try again next year.’ Though disappointed, I said, ‘God, You know my purpose.’”

He was later accepted to the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine Campus, where he completed a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Criminology and Criminal Justice with a minor in International Relations in 2021, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (Hons) in 2023.

Faith, Family, and Perseverance

Financing university was not easy. With his parents’ encouragement and a modest GY$400,000 deposit, Tyron left Guyana for Trinidad, holding onto faith and hope.

“When I told my parents we couldn’t afford it, they said, ‘Go — we’ll find a way.’ That was all I needed to hear.”

He later completed his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) at the Hugh Wooding Law School in 2025, after an in-service attachment at Gary Ramlochan Chambers. There, he conducted legal research, drafted pleadings, and assisted in High Court and Magistrates’ Court matters — honing the practical skills that would prepare him for life as an advocate.

“My success was not achieved alone. It belongs equally to my parents, siblings, mentors, and every person who believed in me,” he said during his address.

He expressed profound gratitude to his parents:

“Mom and Dad, thank you for never giving up or losing hope, even when I felt like doing so myself. Despite supporting my brother through medical school and my sister studying forensic science abroad, our home always remained one of faith, love, and laughter.”

Gratitude to Mentors

Rhamanohar also extended special thanks to his mentors:

“To the Honourable Mr. Keoma Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning — your mentorship deepened my respect for this noble profession and strengthened my belief in service through the law.

To Mr. Gary Ramlochan, thank you for teaching me that true advocacy is not just about skill, but integrity, compassion, and ethics in every act of representation.”

He also acknowledged the support of friends and classmates, including Yashoda Samaroo, Shemar Parkinson, and Rodley Mathoo, who shared many late-night study sessions during his time in law school.

A New Chapter of Service

Now officially an attorney-at-law, Mr. Tyron Rhamanohar, BSc (Hons), LLB, LEC, is eager to serve justice and uplift others. In addition to his legal career, he works as a Project Manager at T&T General, while co-owning Construction & Furniture Establishment with his father.

“This achievement is not just mine — it’s a testament that humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary outcomes,” he reflected.

As he steps into the courtroom, Rhamanohar embodies perseverance, gratitude, and faith — a living symbol that with courage and love, dreams can indeed become reality.

