“SOMETHING ISN’T RIGHT”: FAMILY SEEKS ANSWERS IN DEATH OF YOUNG MOTHER FOUND IN TRENCH

Bartica, Guyana — Althea “Stacy” Walton was 22 years old, a mother, a sister, and ha friend. On June 21, her body was found inside a car at the edge of a trench in Number 7 Village, East Coast Berbice. Police say she drowned. But her family believes something far more troubling happened—and they’re asking the country not to look away.



According to the police and the post-mortem report, she died from drowning and asphyxiation after the vehicle she was in, PAG 2279, went off the road. But the Bartica United Youth Development Group (BUYDG), along with Walton’s family, say the circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns—and they believe key evidence may have been ignored or deliberately compromised.

A FAMILY’S NIGHTMARE

Walton’s sister, Kellion Leps, is acting president of BUYDG and has emerged as the public face of the family’s push for accountability. Speaking on behalf of the family, Leps said: “Stacy was more than a statistic. She was a sister, a mother, a citizen of this country. We will not allow her death to be brushed aside or buried under silence.”

RED FLAGS AND MISSING EVIDENCE

Meanwhile, Stacy’s cell phone is missing. According to her family, police have not made efforts to retrieve her phone data, social media activity, or location records—evidence that could shed light on the final hours of her life.

AUTOPSY REPORT CONFIRMS DROWNING—BUT QUESTIONS REMAIN

The post-mortem confirmed that Stacy died by drowning and asphyxiation. But her relatives argue that this alone does not close the case. They say the circumstances leading up to her death—an alleged history of abuse, her recent departure from the relationship, and the lack of a proper investigation—must be examined. They also say no toxicology test was done, and no trauma assessment was shared with the family.

BUYDG is calling for an independent forensic review, along with an investigation into the police officers involved in the case. The group also wants oversight from the Ministry of Home Affairs and international human rights bodies.

MOUNTING PRESSURE FOR JUSTICE

The case has sparked outrage in Berbice, Bartica, and beyond. A formal letter has been sent to President Irfaan Ali, calling for a reclassification of the case as a potential homicide. Photos shared with the media show Stacy’s body bearing visible marks, and the vehicle barely submerged in water—raising further doubts about the drowning narrative.

For her family, the grief is heavy, but the resolve is firm.

