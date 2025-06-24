Tuesday, June 24, 2025
BRIGADIER KHAN: STRONG SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE FOR VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS

Guyana’s top military official says the country is working to balance compassion with firm border security as the flow of Venezuelan migrants continues.

Brigadier Omar Khan, Chief of Defence Staff, acknowledged the growing number of Venezuelans crossing into Guyana, many of them fleeing political instability and economic hardship in their homeland. Speaking during the first episode of Safeguarding the Nation—a new Facebook broadcast series—he stressed that while Guyana remains sympathetic to the plight of these migrants, it cannot compromise its national security.

“This is disheartening,” Brigadier Khan said. “But while Guyana is approaching this with compassion, we are committed to safe borders, in the protection of our borders. So we have implemented strong security measures on vetting, processing, documenting all Venezuelan migrants.”

The movement of people from Venezuela to Guyana has increased steadily in recent years. Many arrive with nothing, carrying young children and few belongings, hoping to start over in a place that feels safer.

Brigadier Khan said he has seen the human side of the crisis firsthand during his visits to border communities.

“I have personally witnessed Venezuelan migrants and the embarrassment, shame, the almost loss of dignity of families—women, children, babies, fathers—seeking refuge in a foreign land,” he said.

According to him, the screening and documentation of migrants is part of a wider multi-agency response, which the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) supports. The goal, he explained, is to provide a structured, humane approach to the situation while maintaining order at the border.

“This humanitarian gesture is not uncommon for the GDF,” Brigadier Khan noted, adding that the army has a long history of contributing to humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. “We have participated in over 200 such projects, providing humanitarian support to local and even regional partners.”

As more families continue to arrive from Venezuela, often in desperate circumstances, Brigadier Khan’s message underscored the complexity of the challenge: safeguarding Guyana’s borders without turning away those who have nowhere else to go.

