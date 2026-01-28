SIX CHARGED AFTER FAILING TO REPORT “ SKINNY” DEATH

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Six individuals have been charged and fined for failing to report an unnatural death, as police investigations continue into the fatal shooting of Jamal Bourne, also known as “Skinny,” whose suspected remains were later discovered in Linden.

Police said the charges arise from events which occurred on Sunday, January 18, 2025, when the accused allegedly failed to report Bourne’s death, contrary to Section 39 of the Coroner’s Act, Chapter 4:03.

Those charged are 26-year-old Shiloh Nurse of Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara; Yashua Angoy, 20, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara; a 17-year-old male of Yarrowkabra, Linden Highway; Tyron Gill, also known as “Ace,” 21, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Latana Rambharrat, 18, of Belle West, West Bank Demerara; and Sasha Lyken, 21, of Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The six were arrested on January 20, 2026, and appeared before the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Monday. All pleaded guilty to the charge and were each fined $9,750. The juvenile accused was sent away.

In a related matter, Shiloh Nurse was also charged separately with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without Licence and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without Licence, contrary to Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05.

Nurse pleaded not guilty to those offences and was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to February 18, 2026.

Police have confirmed that the charges are directly linked to the ongoing investigation into Bourne’s death, which drew national attention following a live-streamed incident. Investigations remain ongoing as forensic and criminal inquiries continue.

