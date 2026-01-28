Wednesday, January 28, 2026
GUYANA POLICE FORCE GETS $36.2 BILLION ALLOCATION IN BUDGET 2026, SAFE COUNTRY INITIATIVE, A PRIORITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

The Government of Guyana has announced its largest-ever investment in public safety, allocating $36.2 billion to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the 2026 National Budget, as part of an aggressive push to modernise law enforcement, deter crime, and strengthen public trust.

The allocation was outlined on Monday during the presentation of the $1.558 trillion 2026 National Budget, where government officials emphasized that citizen safety remains a central pillar of national development.

According to the budget presentation, significant resources will be directed toward infrastructure expansion, technology deployment, mobility, training, and community policing, within a broader framework aimed at creating a safer, more secure country.

Major Investments in Police Infrastructure

Over the past year, the government invested $4.7 billion in police infrastructure, resulting in the completion of ten police stations, boat houses, and residential living quarters. Building on that momentum, an additional $3.6 billion has been earmarked for 2026 to further expand the Force’s physical footprint.

Planned projects include major works at the Brickdam Police Station, the construction of eleven new police stations nationwide, and the establishment of a modern police training academy designed to enhance professionalism and operational readiness.

Mobility, Technology, and Accountability

To improve response times and operational effectiveness, the government has deployed 5,000 body-worn cameras to enhance transparency and accountability. Additional investments in vehicles and transport assets are also underway, with $900 million allocated in 2026 to further expand police mobility and responsiveness.

A cornerstone of the crime-fighting strategy remains the Safe Country Initiative, which leverages advanced surveillance technology. In 2025, $6.2 billion was spent to roll out high-tech monitoring systems, resulting in the installation of 781 intelligent video surveillance sites across multiple regions. A further $5 billion has been set aside in 2026 to expand this network.

Strengthening Community Policing

The government is also placing strong emphasis on community-based security. More than 400 community policing groups are now operating across Guyana, with $245.8 million allocated in 2026 to support community engagement, digital platforms, and partnerships aimed at improving neighbourhood safety and trust between citizens and law enforcement.

Training and Professional Development

Training and professional standards remain a key focus. Nearly 4,000 police ranks received training in 2025, and an additional 5,000 officers are expected to benefit in 2026 under a $250 million training programme. These efforts will be supported by moves toward a merit-based performance and accountability system within the Force.

A Shift Toward Modern Policing

In total, the $36.2 billion allocation signals a deliberate shift toward intelligence-driven, technology-based, and citizen-focused policing, as government positions public safety as a critical foundation for economic growth, social stability, and national confidence.

OPPOSITION LEADER HAMMERS GOVT OVER 2026 BUDGET, DR TODD SAYS BUDGET IS NOT PEOPLE CENTERED
SIX CHARGED AFTER FAILING TO REPORT “ SKINNY” DEATH
