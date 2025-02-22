SEXUAL OFFENSE MATTER COMMENCE AGAINST PAUL SLOWE; NO NEW CHARGE READ TO HIM

Paul Slowe Sexual Assault Trial:

A senior female officer who accused retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe of sexual assault in 2019 took the stand on Friday, providing key testimony in the ongoing trial.

The officer detailed the alleged incident, which she claims occurred during a professional engagement. Slowe, who has denied the allegations, insists that the case is politically motivated.

The trial has drawn nationwide attention and is expected to continue in the coming weeks as more witnesses are called to testify.

Tiana Cole has the details.

Like this: Like Loading...