MIA MOTTLEY MAKES CLARION CALL FOR AN OVERHAUL OF CARICOM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
PM Mia Mottley’s CARICOM Address 2025:

Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has issued a strong call for regional unity, stressing that Caribbean nations must stand together in the face of global challenges.

Speaking at the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting, Mottley emphasized the need for decisive action, warning that “it cannot be business as usual” if the region is to effectively address economic, social, and geopolitical issues.

Her call for greater collaboration comes amid pressing concerns such as climate change, economic sustainability, and security threats.

With the Caribbean at a critical crossroads, leaders are urged to work collectively to secure the region’s future prosperity.

Dacia Richards has more on this call to action.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
