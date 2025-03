The ruling on whether the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) will be granted access to bank records of embattled former Assistant Commissioner Calvin Brutus and his co-accused has been deferred once again.

The delay extends the legal battle, as SOCU continues its probe into alleged financial misconduct. Authorities have been seeking access to financial records as part of their ongoing investigation into Brutus and others.

