AG QUESTIONS DELAY IN RETURN OF BRUTUS’ WIFE AMID MULTI-MILLION- DOLLAR FRAUD CASE

Attorney General Raises Alarm Over Continued Absence of Adonica Alder Amid Ongoing Fraud Case

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, is raising serious concerns about the prolonged absence of Adonica Alder, the wife of dismissed Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, who has yet to return to Guyana after being granted permission to travel to the United States for medical treatment in December 2024.

Alder, who faces two charges of money laundering, reportedly departed the country while heavily pregnant, citing emergency medical reasons. According to Nandlall, her initial application to leave Guyana was denied by a High Court judge but later approved by a magistrate’s court. A return date was set—but that date has long passed, and Alder remains overseas.

“We are now being told that the case must await somebody to get a passport. This person left to seek medical attention,” Nandlall stated, expressing frustration with what he described as continued delays in a matter of national public importance.

The charges stem from allegations that Alder deposited GY$473 million in illicit funds into accounts linked to her business between December 2023 and July 2024. She is also implicated in a broader fraud scheme involving over 221 Guyana Police Force payment vouchers, allegedly used by her husband to defraud the state.

Nandlall was clear that his remarks were not an attack on the judiciary but rather a duty to raise alarm about the slow pace of justice in a case involving hundreds of millions in public funds.

“This is not about criticizing the courts,” he said. “It is about ensuring justice is not delayed or denied, especially in matters that involve state finances and public trust.”

Alder was previously released on $1 million bail and ordered to surrender her passport. However, at her most recent court appearance, it was disclosed that she has since applied for a U.S. passport, and her court date now depends on the availability of an appointment for that document.

The case continues to raise eyebrows as both legal and political stakeholders express concerns about accountability and enforcement of anti-corruption laws in high-profile financial crime cases.

