SENIOR COP AIDED DRUG TRAFFICKERS TO LAND PLANES ON ILLEGAL AIRSTRIP IN REGION 1 ‘HE WILL BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE’ – REPORT

As more details emerge about the 4.4 tonnes of cocaine discovered in Region 1, Travis Chase reports that authorities are closing in on those involved. Reliable sources indicate that arrests and prosecutions are imminent as efforts to bring the culprits to justice intensify.
