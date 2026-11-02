SEERAM DODGES JAIL, BUT ONE MORE OFFENCE COULD PUT HIM BEHIND BARS

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – National Border Patrol Coordinator Daniel Seeram has avoided immediate jail time after being convicted of assaulting his wife, but he has been warned that another offence within the next 13 months could land him behind bars.

Magistrate Abigail Gibbs this afternoon handed the former Regional Chairman a 13-month suspended sentence.

It means Seeram will not serve the sentence in prison at this time.

But there is a catch.

The magistrate warned that if Seeram commits another offence during the 13-month period, he could find himself behind bars.

The sentence follows his conviction for assaulting his wife.

Before handing down the penalty, Magistrate Gibbs considered a probation report prepared on Seeram and submitted to the court.

Seeram, a former Chairman of Region Four, currently serves as National Border Patrol Coordinator.

The suspended sentence brings the court proceedings to the sentencing stage without Seeram immediately losing his freedom.