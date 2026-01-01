Friday, January 2, 2026
HomeNewsSARABO-HALLEY, MAHIPAUL CHASTISES PPP/C GOV’T OVER UNWILLINGNESS TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT, SAYS BEHAVIOUR...
NewsPolitics

SARABO-HALLEY, MAHIPAUL CHASTISES PPP/C GOV’T OVER UNWILLINGNESS TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT, SAYS BEHAVIOUR IS AKIN TO ABUSE OF POWER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
210

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Members of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and Ganesh Mahipaul have sharply criticised the Ali-led administration for what they describe as a deliberate failure to convene another sitting of the National Assembly, accusing the government of avoiding scrutiny and undermining democratic accountability.

With just one day remaining in 2025, no additional sitting of the National Assembly has been called since the body last met on November 3, when cabinet members and opposition MPs were sworn in following the September General and Regional Elections.

Speaking with HGPTV Nightly News on Tuesday, WIN Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley described the government’s inaction as “deeply troubling” and warned that it signals an erosion of Guyana’s democratic institutions.

She argued that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) appears to misunderstand the fundamental pillars of democracy, particularly Parliament’s role in oversight and accountability.

Sarabo-Halley also highlighted the government’s reluctance to convene a special sitting to elect the Leader of the Opposition, calling the delay abnormal and dangerous.

According to the WIN parliamentarian, the absence of parliamentary sittings has resulted in reduced scrutiny of public expenditure at a critical time, leaving billions of dollars in state spending without proper oversight.

She further accused the government of using its parliamentary majority to behave in a dictatorial manner, evading financial accountability and treating democracy as a simple outcome of winning elections rather than a system built on checks and balances.

“The misconception is that once you win an election, you can do as you please,” Sarabo-Halley said, adding that democracy is multi-dimensional and requires constant engagement and transparency.

Meanwhile, APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul echoed similar concerns, focusing on public spending and fiscal accountability. Mahipaul questioned how the government has been financing projects that were neither listed nor approved in the 2025 national budget.

He warned that the absence of parliamentary sittings raises serious questions about whether contractors are being engaged without proper approval and whether these expenditures will later be treated as liabilities in the 2026 budget.

Mahipaul, who serves as APNU’s spokesperson on Local Government and Regional Development, said the state will ultimately have to account for these expenditures and cautioned that continued disregard for parliamentary processes could have serious consequences for governance.

He also expressed concern that the PPP/C’s approach could push Guyana toward what he described as “one-party rule,” arguing that political maturity requires strengthening democratic institutions rather than sidelining them.

Both MPs are calling on the government to urgently convene Parliament, address outstanding constitutional matters, and restore full legislative oversight as the country heads into the new year.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI WARNS OF DISMISSALS OVER DRIVER’S LICENSE IRREGULARITIES
Next article
HIGH COURT TO RULE MONDAY ON MOHAMEDS CHALLENGE TO EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘THE SYSTEM IS COMPROMISED’: GECOM COMMISSIONER WARNS OF ELECTION CREDIBILITY CRISIS

SPORTS NOVEMBER 3