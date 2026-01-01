SARABO-HALLEY, MAHIPAUL CHASTISES PPP/C GOV’T OVER UNWILLINGNESS TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT, SAYS BEHAVIOUR IS AKIN TO ABUSE OF POWER

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Members of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and Ganesh Mahipaul have sharply criticised the Ali-led administration for what they describe as a deliberate failure to convene another sitting of the National Assembly, accusing the government of avoiding scrutiny and undermining democratic accountability.

With just one day remaining in 2025, no additional sitting of the National Assembly has been called since the body last met on November 3, when cabinet members and opposition MPs were sworn in following the September General and Regional Elections.

Speaking with HGPTV Nightly News on Tuesday, WIN Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley described the government’s inaction as “deeply troubling” and warned that it signals an erosion of Guyana’s democratic institutions.

She argued that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) appears to misunderstand the fundamental pillars of democracy, particularly Parliament’s role in oversight and accountability.

Sarabo-Halley also highlighted the government’s reluctance to convene a special sitting to elect the Leader of the Opposition, calling the delay abnormal and dangerous.

According to the WIN parliamentarian, the absence of parliamentary sittings has resulted in reduced scrutiny of public expenditure at a critical time, leaving billions of dollars in state spending without proper oversight.

She further accused the government of using its parliamentary majority to behave in a dictatorial manner, evading financial accountability and treating democracy as a simple outcome of winning elections rather than a system built on checks and balances.

“The misconception is that once you win an election, you can do as you please,” Sarabo-Halley said, adding that democracy is multi-dimensional and requires constant engagement and transparency.

Meanwhile, APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul echoed similar concerns, focusing on public spending and fiscal accountability. Mahipaul questioned how the government has been financing projects that were neither listed nor approved in the 2025 national budget.

He warned that the absence of parliamentary sittings raises serious questions about whether contractors are being engaged without proper approval and whether these expenditures will later be treated as liabilities in the 2026 budget.

Mahipaul, who serves as APNU’s spokesperson on Local Government and Regional Development, said the state will ultimately have to account for these expenditures and cautioned that continued disregard for parliamentary processes could have serious consequences for governance.

He also expressed concern that the PPP/C’s approach could push Guyana toward what he described as “one-party rule,” arguing that political maturity requires strengthening democratic institutions rather than sidelining them.

Both MPs are calling on the government to urgently convene Parliament, address outstanding constitutional matters, and restore full legislative oversight as the country heads into the new year.

Like this: Like Loading...