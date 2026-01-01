HIGH COURT TO RULE MONDAY ON MOHAMEDS CHALLENGE TO EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A High Court judge has reserved his ruling in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the extradition proceedings against gold dealers Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, following arguments by their attorneys that the process being pursued in the Magistrate’s Court breaches their constitutional rights.

The matter was heard on Thursday before Justice Navindra Singh, who is now expected to deliver his decision on Monday.

At the hearing, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, representing the Mohameds, argued that the extradition proceedings—initiated at the request of the United States—should be halted until the High Court resolves serious constitutional questions surrounding the Fugitive Offenders (Amendment) Act.

Forde contended that allowing the case to proceed in the Magistrate’s Court could unfairly prejudice his clients, warning that they risk being placed in custody before the High Court determines whether the legislative framework governing their extradition is constitutionally sound.

He also raised concerns about public statements made by senior government officials, including the President, the Vice President, and the Attorney General, which he said have portrayed his clients negatively and could compromise the fairness of the judicial process.

In a further submission, Forde argued that Parliament’s failure to convene has prevented Azruddin Mohamed from assuming the position of Leader of the Opposition, a development he said forms part of the broader constitutional issues now before the court.

The defence also questioned the urgency of the extradition request, noting that extradition matters in Guyana have traditionally taken years to conclude. In support of his position, Forde cited decisions from the Courts of Appeal in Trinidad and Belize, which he said confirm that extradition proceedings can be challenged before a committal process is completed.

Opposing the application, Attorney General Anil Nandlall maintained that the constitutional challenge is a deliberate attempt to delay the extradition process. He argued that the Magistrate’s Court is the proper forum for the extradition proceedings to continue and that there is no legal basis for halting them at this stage.

Justice Singh has scheduled Monday for his ruling on the constitutional challenge. Meanwhile, extradition proceedings before Magistrate Judy Latchman are expected to resume on Tuesday, pending the High Court’s decision.

