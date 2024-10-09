Wednesday, October 9, 2024
ROAD IN BUXTON IN NEED OF URGENT REPAIR AFTER WORKS UNDERTAKEN BY GWI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A road in Buxton has been left in disrepair following work by the Guyana Water Incorporated on a faulty pipeline. The Buxton/Foulis Neighborhood Democratic Council is urgently calling for the road to be repaired. Dacia Richards has more details.

