Wednesday, October 9, 2024
BENJAMIN'S BAKERY SHOWS APPRECIATION TO TEACHERS FOR THEIR INVALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
News

BENJAMIN’S BAKERY SHOWS APPRECIATION TO TEACHERS FOR THEIR INVALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
668

Benjamin’s Bakery in Buxton is continuing its tradition of showing appreciation to the nation’s teachers. On Monday, teachers living and working in the community were treated to a special breakfast in recognition of their invaluable contributions. Dacia Richards has more.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
