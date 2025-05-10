Sunday, May 11, 2025
MAN CHARGED, RELEASED ON BAIL IN CONNECTION WITH VIRAL AUDIO ON ADRIAN YOUNG AUTOPSY CASE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A man has been charged and released on bail in connection with the circulation of a controversial voice note falsely claiming that Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony instructed a nurse to witness the autopsy of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

Randolph Kingston appeared on Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged under the Cyber Crime Act for using a computer system to incite public terror. He was granted $300,000 bail.

The charge stems from a viral audio recording attributed to nursing assistant Tiana Serena Lewis King, in which the speaker alleges direct involvement in Adriana Younge’s postmortem under orders from the Health Minister. However, investigations revealed that Lewis King was absent during the autopsy.

According to the Guyana Police Force, two representatives of the Younge family—attorney Darren Wade and Dr. Caleb McClugen—confirmed King’s absence during the examination. Both were present at the autopsy and stated that no such nursing assistant was involved.

Dr. McClugen further identified the voice in the recording as belonging to Lewis King, noting she is a recent graduate of the 2024 nursing program.

Health Minister Responds

Minister Anthony has publicly denied authorizing anyone to attend on his behalf and confirmed that a complete log of attendees was kept, with Lewis King’s name absent. He revealed that the postmortem was videotaped in keeping with standard protocol. He is now considering legal action against King for what he described as a “calculated attempt to damage” his reputation.

Meanwhile, a wanted bulletin was issued on May 5 for Lewis King, a nursing assistant at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

