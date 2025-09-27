‘THERE WAS NO SIGNED AGREEMENT’, PASTOR NIGEL LONDON UPBRAIDS V-PAC

Saturday, September 27, 2025
Nigel London Denies Claims of Seat Rotation Deal with V-PAC

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Prime Ministerial candidate for the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), Nigel London, has rejected claims by coalition partner Vigilant People’s Action Committee (V-PAC) that there was an agreement to rotate the coalition’s single parliamentary seat.

London described the allegations as “unfounded,” stressing that no signed agreement exists that obligates FGM to share or rotate the lone seat secured in the 13th Parliament.

His statement comes in response to recent claims by V-PAC members that a breach of trust had occurred within the coalition regarding parliamentary representation.

London firmly rebutted those assertions, insisting the coalition agreement ended on September 1, 2025, and that any future arrangements would require fresh negotiations and mutual consent.

This latest development comes amid mounting tension within the FGM coalition, following earlier accusations of threats and bullying between members, raising concerns over the coalition’s stability before the first sitting of Parliament.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
