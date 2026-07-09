HomeArticlesREGIONAL LEADERS SAY US MIGRATION DEALS ARE ABOUT TRANSIT, NOT RESETTLEMENT
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REGIONAL LEADERS SAY US MIGRATION DEALS ARE ABOUT TRANSIT, NOT RESETTLEMENT

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – CARICOM Heads of Government have assured citizens that proposed migration agreements with the United States will not create settlement hubs for Third Country Nationals in the region.

In a statement following discussions at the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, regional leaders said the proposed arrangements are intended to help migrants transit through CARICOM states on their way back to their home countries.

They stressed that the agreements are not meant for permanent relocation within CARICOM member states.

The Heads said they reviewed proposed Memoranda of Understanding offered by the United States to individual member states and recognised shared concerns about whether small countries have the capacity to manage such arrangements.

CARICOM said any agreement involving Third Country Nationals must not compromise national security or divert resources and public services away from citizens.

The leaders said every effort would be made to ensure that regional countries are not placed under unfair pressure.

They also underscored the need to engage CARICOM citizens on the issue, given the concerns surrounding migration, security, and public resources.

According to the statement, the proposed agreements would apply to individuals without criminal records and are intended to facilitate their return to their countries of origin.

CARICOM reaffirmed its commitment to safe, orderly, and regular migration, while also preserving the dignity of migrants.

The regional body also acknowledged its longstanding partnership with the United States, noting that Washington attaches importance to the proposed agreements.

Some CARICOM member states have already signed the MOUs, while others remain in talks with U.S. officials.

CARICOM said about 30 countries around the world have already entered into similar Third Country National agreements with the United States.

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