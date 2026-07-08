Labour Shortage Continues To Pose Challenge For Construction, Transportation And Agriculture Sectors

Labor Crunch Cripples Productive Sectors as Oil-Driven Expansion Outpaces Local Workforce Supply

By Antonio Dey| HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s historic macroeconomic boom is creating unprecedented corporate opportunities across the country, but it is simultaneously exposing a critical systemic threat. Key productive sectors—including construction, heavy transportation, mining, and agriculture—are currently locked in a severe operational struggle to secure enough physical laborers to sustain their expanding projects.

The depth of the national labor deficit was laid bare on Sunday during an episode of the Starting Point podcast by Timothy Tucker, Executive Member and former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC). Tucker disclosed that the current labor squeeze is no longer confined to specialized engineering roles within the offshore oil and gas sector, but has heavily migrated into the traditional, onshore non-oil industries that anchor the domestic economy.

As billions of dollars in public and private capital pour into simultaneous deep-water harbor developments, four-lane highways, and mega-hotels, local contractors are finding it almost impossible to maintain full staffing rosters.

“The demand for labor right now across the board is absolutely massive, and employers are finding it increasingly difficult to fill vital positions,” Tucker explained during the broadcast. “We are seeing a profound shift. While everyone wants to jump directly into starting a small business, the reality is that our foundational productive sectors are starved for manpower. There is a strong misconception about what it takes to sustainably transition from a salaried employee to a successful entrepreneur in this fast-paced market.”

The High-Demand Labor Deficit Matrix

The Private Sector Commission has identified several critical, non-oil technical roles experiencing severe personnel deficits, driving up domestic wage rates:

Logistics & Machinery: Heavy-duty truck drivers, certified fleet mechanics, and specialized industrial equipment operators.

Heavy-duty truck drivers, certified fleet mechanics, and specialized industrial equipment operators. Technical Trades: Commercial electricians, high-pressure plumbers, and certified welders for infrastructural frameworks.

Commercial electricians, high-pressure plumbers, and certified welders for infrastructural frameworks. Oversight & Compliance: Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) officers and technical quality-control specialists.

Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) officers and technical quality-control specialists. Traditional Sectors: Field laborers and machinery handlers for automated large-scale agricultural estates and inland mining concessions.

“It is a massive demand for labor, and right now, we are heavily reliant on foreign workers coming into the country to help ease the immediate operational shortage,” Tucker noted, highlighting the rapid influx of regional caricom and international laborers filling technical gaps along the coastland.

Despite the heavy reliance on imported labor to keep multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects on schedule, the PSC executive strongly maintained that ordinary Guyanese still hold the upper hand in terms of capitalizing on the booming economy. Tucker urged local workers to focus heavily on specialized skill acquisition rather than prematurely exiting the workforce to launch volatile, copycat startups.

“My advice to young Guyanese right now is straightforward: keep your day job, master your technical trade, and focus on building deep operational capacity first,” Tucker advised on the podcast. “The increased national demand for goods and services has created an exceptional secondary market. If you want to build long-term wealth, don’t just open a generic business—identify a highly specialized, niche product or service that directly feeds into these struggling transportation, construction, and farming sectors. That is where the real, sustainable wealth is being generated.”