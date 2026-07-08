Mohamed Calls For President’s Resignation, Slams Former Presidents Benefits Bill

Bipartisan Consensus Shatters as Opposition Leader Demands Resignation of President Ali Over Dual Integrity Crises

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The early political stability of the newly configured 13th Parliament has completely evaporated. In a fiery nationwide address this morning, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed issued a formal demand for the immediate, unconditional resignation of President Irfaan Ali, plunging the executive administration into its most severe dual credibility crisis to date.

The opposition’s call for a change in government follows two major controversies that have ignited public outrage across the country: the explosive allegations surrounding a hidden $2.2 billion private highway ranch linked to the Head of State, and the government’s sudden tabling of the controversial Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill 2026.

The legislative showdown centers on an aggressive push by Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh to completely repeal the strict, cost-containment caps placed on presidential post-employment perks by the previous APNU/AFC administration. The newly proposed 2026 bill seeks to restore the original, open-ended 2009 statutory framework, granting former heads of state uncapped, lifetime taxpayer-funded luxuries. Mohamed argued that the timing of the bill is a calculated effort by the ruling party to secure an extravagant lifestyle at the public’s expense, further undermining trust in the nation’s leadership.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented era of institutionalized greed and executive self-enrichment,” Opposition Leader Mohamed stated. “At a time when ordinary Guyanese are facing daily struggles with basic survival, this administration is attempting to legislate an unlimited, lifelong luxury package for its politicians. Combined with the substantial evidence exposed at the 150-acre highway ranch estate, President Ali has entirely lost the moral authority to govern this republic. He must step down immediately.”

Statutory Breakdown: The Controversial 2026 Presidential Benefits Bill

The proposed legislative amendments would grant former presidents extensive, lifetime benefits funded entirely by the national treasury, bypassing parliamentary budget oversight:

Total Utility Absolutions: Uncapped, state-paid coverage for all personal water, electricity, and telecommunication expenses at private residences.

Uncapped, state-paid coverage for all personal water, electricity, and telecommunication expenses at private residences. Fully Funded Household Labor: State-salaried personal household staff, including private chefs, administrative clerks, attendants, and professional gardeners.

State-salaried personal household staff, including private chefs, administrative clerks, attendants, and professional gardeners. Logistics & Fleet Security: Provision of high-end motor vehicles owned and maintained by the state, complete with lifetime toll-free transit and full-time Presidential Guard details.

Provision of high-end motor vehicles owned and maintained by the state, complete with lifetime toll-free transit and full-time Presidential Guard details. Comprehensive Healthcare & Travel: Unlimited, free medical attendance and full financial coverage for specialized treatments globally, extending to all immediate dependents and spouses.

Unlimited, free medical attendance and full financial coverage for specialized treatments globally, extending to all immediate dependents and spouses. Absolute Tax Immunity: An elite tax-exemption status identical to that enjoyed by an active, sitting President on all private income and asset acquisitions.

“These proposed benefits place a massive, permanent financial burden on the backs of our working class while creating a class of political elites who are completely insulated from the economic realities of ordinary citizens,” Mohamed argued. He pointed out the stark contrast between these uncapped perks and the static pensions of retired public servants, teachers, and security personnel.

The Opposition Leader has formally mobilized a broad coalition of political parties, trade unions, civil society groups, and constitutional watchdogs to launch widespread public resistance against the bill. Mohamed also disclosed that his investigative desk has received additional internal documentation regarding the ongoing operations, payroll irregularities, and shipping logs linked to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway farm, promising a series of further public exposures in the coming days.

Meanwhile, President Ali has continued to firmly reject the corruption claims, labeling the opposition’s multi-pronged offensive as an act of political desperation and criminal blackmail. Maintaining that his private agricultural investments are entirely transparent, legally registered with the Integrity Commission, and self-funded, the Head of State vowed that his administration will not back down or withdraw the pending bill. As civil society groups prepare for public picketing outside the Parliament Buildings, the high-stakes legislative battle is set to dominate the national agenda, testing the political resilience of the executive branch.