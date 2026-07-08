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Dr. Barnett Urges Caricom Leaders To Prioritize Regional Integration In Health, Education, And Culture For Sustainable Caribbean Development

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA — Highlighting the critical need for regional integration in an increasingly volatile global landscape, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett delivered a powerful opening address at the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Saint Lucia. Dr. Barnett issued a direct call to action, urging regional leaders to focus their collective energies on strengthening intra-regional markets and advancing deep collaboration across health, education, and culture to secure sustainable Caribbean development.

The high-level four-day summit, running from July 5 to July 8, 2026, at Gros Islet, marks the formal transition of the CARICOM rotating chairmanship to Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, who took the reins from the outgoing chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

While Dr. Barnett acknowledged tangible regional progress—notably the revision of archaic trade protocols and the recent expansion of skilled worker mobility frameworks under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME)—she lamented that the slow implementation of core structures leaves the region exposed to external economic shocks.

“The modern challenges we face call us to significantly redouble our collective efforts,” Dr. Barnett told the gathered Heads of Government. “We must take the necessary legislative and administrative steps to fully implement key outstanding aspects of the CSME. This includes the fast-tracking of unified capital market institutions, integrated regional payments and settlement systems, and the unrestricted movement of our people. This objective demands immediate action not just within regional ministerial councils, but firmly at the national level to secure parliamentary approvals.”

CARICOM 51st Summit: Priority Action Items

The executive sessions in Saint Lucia are focusing on resolving long-standing structural gaps across multiple regional sectors:

  • Financial Integration: Building interconnected regional payment portals to bypass expensive, third-party international correspondent banking fees.
  • Climate & Food Security: Standardizing rapid-disaster agro-relief networks to support supply chains heavily disrupted by severe weather events.
  • Haitian Governance Support: Deploying continued community and security assistance to stabilize governance structures within the sister nation.
  • The COP45 Environmental Bid: Consolidating a unified Caribbean diplomatic front behind Guyana’s bid to host the historic COP45 global climate summit.

The Secretary-General’s emphasis on building structural resilience was heavily backed by incoming Chairman Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre. In a sharp critique of international climate frameworks, PM Pierre condemned major global polluters for failing to deliver fair climate financing to small island developing states (SIDS) facing catastrophic infrastructure erosion.

“We cannot accept a global system that pretends to praise our resilience while denying us the vital financial resources to survive,” Prime Minister Pierre stated to loud applause from delegations. “We can no longer accept frameworks that measure structural vulnerability purely by income loss while completely ignoring our physical exposure to the destruction of severe climate events. The Caribbean must continue to speak with one voice and insist on systemic fairness.”

To combat these threats, PM Pierre outlined an economic renewal agenda driven by aggressive food-security initiatives, digital innovation utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), and inclusive growth models for youth and marginalized groups. As the business sessions continue behind closed doors, regional delegates are watching closely to see if the commitments made at the opening podiums translate into the formal, cross-border legislation required to safeguard the future of the Caribbean community.

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