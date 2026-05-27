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Ram Calls for Economic Sovereignty and Transparency as Guyana marked 60th Independence Anniversary

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – As Guyana marks its 60th Independence Anniversary, prominent Chartered Accountant and Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram has issued a sharp critique of the nation’s developmental trajectory, arguing that political independence has failed to secure genuine economic sovereignty or transparency.

Speaking at a recent independence symposium, Ram contended that despite six decades of self-rule, Guyana’s vital economic sectors remain heavily influenced by external interests, leaving the domestic population alienated from the decision-making processes that dictate the country’s wealth.

The Persistence of Foreign Economic Influence

Ram urged citizens to look beyond the symbolic imagery of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, tracing a continuous historical line of foreign control from colonial-era extraction to the modern oil-and-gas economy.

“We got ourselves a new wardrobe, but we did not get ourselves a new economy,” Ram remarked during his address.

The attorney recalled that while early post-independence administrations took aggressive steps toward economic self-determination—most notably the nationalization of the bauxite industry—the structural architecture of the economy remained dependent on non-Guyanese actors. He noted that key banking and financial institutions, along with traditional extractive industries like sugar and bauxite, have historically been managed by outside interests, limiting local authority over economic progress or retrogression.

With the recent discovery and rapid exploitation of vast offshore petroleum reserves, Ram stated that the foundational question of the post-colonial era remains unanswered: are these resources structurally benefiting the everyday Guyanese citizen, or are they primarily serving foreign capital?

He pointed to ongoing economic insecurity among vulnerable communities as clear evidence of an unresolved gap between national resource wealth and equitable, transparent domestic prosperity.

Opposition Voices Call for People-Centered Policies

Echoing the call for structural economic reform, Simona Broomes, the Leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity, criticized the current administration’s fiscal allocation model, charging that the state’s massive resource windfall has not translated into inclusive growth.

Broomes contended that despite having unprecedented access to public revenues, the government has failed to devise people-centered solutions to address underlying social vulnerabilities.

“The government, with all these resources, has not demonstrated the ability where Guyana and the Guyanese people truly grow together,” Broomes asserted. She highlighted persistent socioeconomic gaps, including issues surrounding poverty, education, and the displacement of vulnerable citizens—citing localized instances of unhoused individuals living in vehicles—as evidence that current empowerment initiatives remain insufficient.

The combined critiques from civil society and opposition leaders shift the independence dialogue, framing the Diamond Jubilee not just as a celebration of past political achievements, but as an ongoing struggle to establish transparent, equitable control over Guyana’s sovereign economic future.

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