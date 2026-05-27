PRESIDENT UNEQUIVOCALLY ASSERTS GUYANA’S SOVEREIGNTY IN DIAMOND JUBILEE CELEBRATION MESSAGE TO THE NATION

President Asserts Sovereignty Over Essequibo in Historic Diamond Jubilee Address.

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FORT ISLAND, ESSEQUIBO RIVER – Standing on the historic grounds of Fort Island, deep within the water system that forms the heart of the nation’s territorial landscape, President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered a firm defense of Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo region during his 60th Independence Anniversary address to the nation on Monday night.

The staging of the Diamond Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony under the theme “The Homecoming” carried heavy historical significance. Addressing thousands of patrons who traveled by a coordinated state ferry flotilla to the former Dutch colonial capital, the Head of State directly addressed the ongoing border controversy with neighboring Venezuela, declaring that Guyana remains legally secure, united, and unyielding.

A Defiant Historical Reflection

President Ali opened his address by tracing the immediate, systemic geopolitical hurdles that shadowed the birth of the young republic six decades ago.

“Even before the ink dried on our independence, a neighbor rose to challenge our very existence,” President Ali stated, recalling the volatile climate of May 1966.

The President noted that while colonial-era divisions, initial economic hardships, and Venezuela’s sudden territorial claim over more than two-thirds of the country’s land mass burdened Guyana’s development for generations, it failed to break the national identity.

“The Essequibo belongs completely to Guyana,” the President declared to sustained applause from the gathering. “It has never been Venezuelan. By crossing these rivers tonight and gathering on this island, we are establishing the fundamental truth of our territorial integrity.”

Confidence in the rule of International Law

Reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful, judicial resolution, the Commander-in-Chief reiterated the state’s absolute confidence in the ongoing legal proceedings managed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The President emphasized that Guyana stands firmly on the legal validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which permanently established the international boundary lines between the two nations. He stated that the country remains confident that the ICJ holds the proper jurisdiction to settle the matter definitively under international law.

Crucially, President Ali clarified that Guyana harbors zero hostility toward the Venezuelan populace, framing the dispute strictly around the defense of international law and sovereign borders.

Gratitude for Global Strategic Backing

As the giant national colors were prepared for the midnight hoisting, the President expressed formal gratitude to the international coalitions and democratic allies that have consistently insulated Guyana’s borders from external pressure.

The administration characterized the successful execution of the Diamond Jubilee on Fort Island as a powerful message of national strength, peace, and long-term economic prosperity, establishing a clear template for how the country intends to protect its resources and chart its independent destiny over the next generation.