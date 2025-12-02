Tuesday, December 2, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI’S “JOKE” ON CASH GRANT DISRESPECTFUL TO STRUGGLING GUYANESE – AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Mohamed, has sharply criticised President Irfaan Ali for what he described as a “disrespectful and insensitive” joke about the long-promised Christmas cash grant, arguing that the economic struggles of ordinary Guyanese are no laughing matter.

Mohamed’s comments follow remarks made by the President at an oil-and-gas-related ceremony last week, where Mr. Ali made light of questions surrounding the still-unconfirmed date for the rollout of this year’s cash transfer.

With fewer than four weeks remaining before Christmas, Mohamed said the President’s attempt at humour has struck the public as dismissive, given the mounting financial pressure on families nationwide.

In a strongly worded statement, Mohamed said the Head of State’s joke has instead landed as “an insult to hardworking citizens who are desperately trying to make ends meet.”

He argued that with the cost of living continuing to rise, wages stagnating, and many households struggling to purchase necessities, Guyanese were depending on clarity regarding the promised cash assistance.

President Ali had signaled initially that the grant would be distributed before Christmas. However, despite repeated questioning from the media and the public, no definitive date has been announced.

Mohamed said the government’s ongoing vagueness has only increased public anxiety at a time when many households are already financially stretched.

He added that the administration must treat the issue with seriousness and provide immediate, transparent information on when citizens can expect the relief promised to them.

